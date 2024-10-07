Fortune Reveals Most Powerful Women Asia 2024

One of the world's fastest-growing regions now has its own Fortune 100 MPW list

Grace Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of Luxshare Precision Industry, tops the list followed by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Group CEO Helen Wong and Suntory Beverage and Food President and CEO Makiko Ono

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune today unveiled Most Powerful Women Asia 2024, featuring 100 leading women representing a broad spectrum of sectors including finance, energy, transportation, food and beverages, and hospitality.

The Fortune 100 MPW Asia rankings recognize women who are redefining the concept of leadership by transforming companies, disrupting industries and driving growth, innovation and business excellence, whilst inspiring the next generation of leaders.

2024 Fortune MPW Asia October/November Cover

Compiled by Fortune editors, the list includes 53 CEOs, 26 Chairpersons, and 11 Chief Financial Officers. More than ten per cent of the women on the list are entrepreneurs who founded the businesses they lead including Grace Wang, Luxshare Precision Industry (no. 1), Miranda Qu, Xiaohongshu (no. 60), Sung Suk Suh, Cosmax (no. 64) and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon (no. 74).

The ranking includes 20 leaders from mainland China, 14 from Thailand, nine each from Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong SAR, eight from India, seven each from South Korea and the Philippines, six from Australia, four from Malaysia, three from Vietnam, two from Indonesia and many more.

Clay Chandler, Fortune Executive Editor, Asia said, "We are thrilled to be celebrating the remarkable achievements of female leaders from diverse countries from the Asia Pacific region. The women honored on the 2024 Asia list now join the extraordinary legacy of Most Powerful Women, a franchise first created by Fortune over a quarter of a century ago in 1998."

The top 10 Most Powerful Women Asia 2024 are:

Grace Wang , Chairwoman and CEO, Luxshare Precision Industry Helen Wong , Group CEO, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Makiko Ono , President and CEO, Suntory Beverage and Food Shemara Wikramanayake , Managing Director and CEO, Macquarie Group Mitsuko Tottori , President and Group CEO, JAL Group Meng Wanzhou, Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman and CFO, Huawei Bonnie Y Chan, CEO, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Sandy Ran Xu , CEO and Executive Director, JD.com Nicke Widyawati, President Director and CEO, Pertamina Joey Wat , CEO, Yum China Holdings

Grace Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of Luxshare Precision Industry, has positioned the company as a key Apple supplier, playing a vital role in the production of several key Apple products, including AirPods, Apple Watches and iPhones. Under her leadership, Luxshare has expanded through strategic acquisitions, including taking over an iPhone plant from Pegatron and investing $330 million in a Vietnam facility. The company debuted on the Fortune Global 500 in 2023. This year, the company ranked No. 488 on the 2024 ranking with $32.8 billion in revenue.

The full MPW Asia 2024 list is available here and in the October/November issue of Fortune Asia magazine.

Media Contact:

Ashleigh Nghiem

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation