Fortune Unveils 2026 Southeast Asia 500

Trafigura Group tops the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the third consecutive year, with US$240.3 billion in revenue

Vietnam companies emerge as the ranking's standout growth story, with aggregate revenue up 10.5% — triple the regional average

Revenue threshold to qualify for the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 jumps 26% to US$440.6 million

Two Singapore-based crypto-mining firms debut on the list

40 female CEOs on the list, including Fortune's Most Powerful Woman in Asia, DBS CEO Tan Su Shan

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune announced the Fortune Southeast Asia 500™ rankings for 2026, the third annual list of the largest companies in the region, ranked by revenue for the 2025 fiscal year.

Fortune Southeast Asia 500 — June/July 2026 Cover

Topping the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the third consecutive year is Singapore-headquartered commodity trader Trafigura Group (No. 1), with US$240.3 billion in revenue. It is followed by Thailand's state energy company PTT (No. 2, US$81.0 billion), Indonesia's Pertamina (No. 3, US$70.9 billion), Singapore-based agribusiness giant Wilmar International (No. 4, US$70.4 billion), and fellow Singapore company Olam Group (No. 5, US$51.5 billion). Three of the top five are headquartered in Singapore.

Vietnam was the ranking's standout growth story. The country's 72 companies generated US$177.9 billion in aggregate revenue, up 10.5% year-over-year — triple the regional average. Despite representing less than 10% of the overall revenue base, Vietnam's companies contributed roughly a quarter of this year's total revenue growth across the entire ranking.

Thailand leads all countries with 105 companies on the list, narrowly ahead of Indonesia's 104. Singapore's 82 companies generate the ranking's highest aggregate national revenue at US$657.6 billion. Malaysia accounts for 93 companies, Vietnam 72, the Philippines 42 — up two from last year — and Cambodia 2.

Energy remained the dominant sector by revenue at 31.5% across 57 companies, led by the state-linked oil and gas majors that have anchored the list since its 2024 launch. Financials ranked second by company count with 76 companies, contributing 16.2% of revenue. Yet the story flips when considering profits: Energy players accounted for 15.7% of profits on the list compared to 43% for Financials. Among the 34 new entrants, Thailand added the most with nine, followed by Malaysia with eight; Financials and Engineering & Construction each contributed six.

The revenue threshold for the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 rose to US$440.6 million — 26% higher than last year's. The 500 companies collectively generated US$1.878 trillion in revenue for fiscal year 2025, up 3.4% from the comparable figures in last year's published list, with combined profits of US$150.0 billion. Concentration at the top remains pronounced: the top five companies account for US$514.1 billion in revenue (27.4% of the total); the top 20 account for US$850.4 billion (45.3%).

"What this year's Southeast Asia 500 really tells us is that the region is starting to decouple from its commodity identity. The corporate center of gravity is moving toward finance, technology, and a new tier of national champions," notes Andrew Staples, Editorial Director, Asia. "The fourth edition, in 2027, will tell us whether 2026 marked the start of a genuine reordering of the Southeast Asian corporate landscape — or simply a particularly good year for the region's emerging tier," he adds.

Thirty-four new companies joined the ranking, including two Singapore-headquartered bitcoin miners making their first appearance on the list. Bitdeer Technologies Group (No. 401) with US$620.3 million in revenue, and BitFuFu (No. 475) with US$477.5 million, are the first crypto-mining companies ever to qualify for the Fortune Southeast Asia 500, a sign that the region's corporate landscape is broadening into new categories even as the bar to compete rises sharply.

Among movers, Yanlord Land fell 98 places as revenue dropped 60.5%, and Lopez Holdings fell 94 places on a 49.5% revenue decline. On the upside, both standout risers came from Indonesia: Hartadinata Abadi climbed 115 places on revenue growth of 135%, while Barito Pacific rose 102 places on growth of 220%.

Among the 500 companies, 40 are led by female CEOs — including Tan Su Shan of DBS (No. 8), who ranks sixth globally and first in Asia on Fortune's 2026 Most Powerful Women in Business list.

In his introduction to the new list in the June/July issue of Fortune Asia magazine, editor, Asia, Nick Gordon notes, the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 captures "Southeast Asia shrugged off tariffs and trade protectionism last year to remain one of the world's most dynamic regions. Southeast Asian countries are vital nodes in global supply chains; foreign investment from both Asia and the West is pouring in; and the region's young, mobile-savvy consumers are driving domestic spending."

The 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list and stories are available internationally on Fortune.com/asia and on newsstands across Asia starting today, June 16. The list and rankings can be viewed at https://fortune.com/asia/ranking/southeast-asia-500/2026/.

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Fortune

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Charmian Choo

Fortune in Asia

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Chelsea Hudson

Fortune

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SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation