Fortune expands Asia leadership with new Editorial Directors and Brand Studio head

Seasoned executives from The Economist Group and the South China Morning Post join Fortune to deepen engagement with Global 500 and Southeast Asia 500 leaders across the region.

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Asia today announced the appointment of Andrew Staples and Lee Williamson as Editorial Directors, and Yuko Tsukada as Head of Fortune Brand Studio, Asia Pacific. In these roles they will help accelerate Fortune's growth across Asia by expanding its CEO membership communities and live journalism events across the region, including the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune Southeast Asia 500 communities.

Staples, Williamson, and Tsukada will report to Khoon-Fong Ang, Fortune CEO, Asia. Staples and Williamson will lead Fortune Asia's editorial and live‑media strategy by hosting live journalism events, driving multimedia coverage, and cultivating communities of CEOs and senior business leaders across Asia. Tsukada will oversee the regional branded content strategy and creative direction for Fortune Brand Studio, partnering with organizations across Asia to develop thought‑leadership storytelling for Fortune's global business audience. Staples and Tsukada will be based in Singapore, while Williamson will be based in Hong Kong.

"Fortune's reach among global business leaders and decision‑makers is best in class, and I'm excited to be joining the team in Asia to help drive strategic growth," said Staples, who previously led the Economist Intelligence Unit's briefing and advisory service for senior executives. "I'm especially looking forward to expanding the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 community as we shape conversations around the most pressing issues facing business leaders in this dynamic region, and to sharing those insights worldwide."

Williamson, who has led thought‑leadership content and events across Asia for multiple media brands including the South China Morning Post, said he was "thrilled to join Fortune at such an exciting stage in its growth trajectory in Asia." He added: "I look forward to supporting Fortune Asia's strategic ambitions through overseeing conference programming, growing its C‑suite communities, and building new editorial products and initiatives that deliver insight and deepen Fortune's engagement with the region's transformational business leaders."

As Head of Fortune Brand Studio, Asia Pacific, Tsukada will oversee the development of branded editorial and video content, bringing together strategic narrative and cinematic storytelling to help companies share ideas, innovation, and leadership perspectives on the Fortune platform. "Companies across Asia are doing extraordinary things, yet many of those stories remain under‑told globally," she said. "One of the most exciting parts of this role is discovering those ideas and working with organizations to bring them to Fortune's global audience."

About Andrew Staples:

With over three decades in Asia, Andrew Staples is a leading voice on geopolitics, strategy, and the region's evolving business landscape. He previously held senior leadership roles at The Economist Group, including Editorial Director and Head of APAC at Economist Impact, and Global Editorial Director of The Economist Corporate Network.

About Lee Williamson:

Lee Williamson is an award‑winning media leader and content strategist with a track record of building influential brands and communities across Asia. Before joining Fortune, he was an executive director at the South China Morning Post, leading the transformation of the Post's culture‑focused IPs, including Sunday magazine PostMag and monthly title Style by SCMP.

About Yuko Tsukada:

Yuko Tsukada is a Cannes-winning creative director and one of APAC's most experienced branded content leaders, with a career spanning Bloomberg Media, broadcast television, and enterprise storytelling. She previously built Bloomberg Media Studios across Asia Pacific, scaling it into a regional center of excellence producing high-impact content for governments, multinational companies, and financial institutions.

For more information about Fortune, visit fortune.com.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Reilly

Fortune

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Chelsea Hudson

Fortune

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SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation