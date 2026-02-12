"Forward Together" Dialogue on Building Brunei-China Community with a Shared Future Held in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By China Report ASEAN

The "Forward Together" Dialogue on Building Brunei-China Community with a Shared Future was held on the morning of February 7 (local time) at Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) in Bandar Seri Begawan, bringing together officials, scholars and representatives from both countries.

The event was attended by Yu Yunquan, Vice President of China International Communications Group (CICG), Chen Shaochun, Chinese Ambassador to Brunei, Mohammad Firdaus Abdul Rahman, President of the Brunei-China Friendship Association (BCFA), and representatives from the China Foreign Affairs University. Around 150 experts and scholars from China and Brunei participated in the dialogue.

In his keynote remarks, Yu Yunquan said China and Brunei are friendly neighbors across the sea and trusted partners in development. In 2025, the two countries jointly announced the establishment of China-Brunei community with a shared future, marking an important political consensus reached under the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He noted that CICG looks forward to working with partners in Brunei to build platforms for dialogue, strengthen cooperation networks, share knowledge and promote diverse forms of people-to-people exchanges, with the goal of advancing the China-Brunei partnership in practical and meaningful ways.

Firdaus emphasized that relations between Brunei and China are founded on trust, fairness and mutual benefit, demonstrating that cooperation between different civilizations can generate prosperity rather than conflict. He said this spirit of friendship not only benefits the two countries but also contributes to regional stability, cultural diversity and shared development across ASEAN and Asia.

Sun Jisheng, Vice President of the China Foreign Affairs University, said that China-Brunei community with a shared future represents a practical alignment between high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and Brunei Vision 2035. She added that such cooperation will bring tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries, inject positive momentum into regional peace and development, and offer valuable experience for building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

At the thematic discussion sessions, participants agreed on the long-term significance of the China-Brunei community with a shared future for bilateral relations. With the two countries approaching the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026, they stressed the importance of translating high-level strategic consensus into concrete cooperation outcomes and people-centered initiatives.

Held to mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei, the dialogue was guided by CICG and the Chinese Embassy in Brunei and jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Provincial Committee, CICG Asia-Pacific, the Research Center on Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind (China Foreign Affairs University), the Foreign Affairs Office of Yunnan Provincial People's Government, and the BCFA. The event aimed to deepen strategic trust, build consensus on cooperation, and offer practical ideas for advancing a closer China-Brunei community with a shared future.

