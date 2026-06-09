FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SHENZHEN CELEBRATES 101 DAYS OF SUMMER WITH VIBRANT SEASONAL OFFERINGS

Summer shines brighter with a fruit-forward afternoon tea, chilled treats, and revitalising moments at the spa and pool

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the days grow warmer and the leaves deepen into lush green, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen welcomes guests for 101 Days of Summer, a refined celebration of summer's carefree spirit, leisurely rhythm and nostalgic pleasures.

Capturing the season's timeless essence with modern artistry and finesse, 101 Days of Summer unveils a selection of refreshing rituals in the heart of Shenzhen. Available from May 29 to September 6, 2026, this seasonal showcase is an invitation to slow the pace, savour each moment and linger a little longer in the luxurious ease of Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen.

At the heart of the experience is the Tropical Reverie Afternoon Tea (CNY 508 per set), shaped by summer's generous harvest. Fresh fruits like mango, pineapple and coconut lead the vibrant ensemble, thoughtfully paired with delicacies like scallop, lobster and caviar. Served on the leafy terrace of Yi Lounge, the afternoon selection of pastries and savouries is complemented by chilled sorbets, fruit-forward scones and a signature Tropical Dream beverage. Two themed cakes (1 pound, CNY 268) bring additional indulgence to special occasions.

Artisanal ice cream creations (CNY 68-88) offer a cool escape during the summer months. The imaginatively crafted collection includes highlights like Berries Feast, a chilled medley of bright berry flavours, and Dream Vanilla Sundae, where classic vanilla and whipped cream are elevated by sea salt cheese ice cream.

Completing the seasonal expression is a duo of crafted cocktails (CNY 128 each), inspired by fleeting summer memories and served in the elegance of Yi Lounge. Summer Letter rounds out the subtle heat of rum and ginger with passionfruit, green grape and lemongrass, while Tree Hole Post Office layers whiskey, black tea and Earl Grey with tropical notes of lychee, pomelo and honey.

Joining the celebration, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen presents a collection of dining experiences, immersive on-site activities, and exclusive summer stay privileges. The Yue Spa introduces a limited-time aromatherapy massage featuring the Summer Bloom essential oil blend, merging floral neroli and jasmine with invigorating peppermint and lemongrass for head-to-toe bliss. Guests can also embrace summer sunshine at the Hotel's outdoor pool, where sparkling waters meet soothing greenery, evoking a profound sense of relaxation.

Reflecting the season's light and easy rhythm, 101 Days of Summer at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen takes guests on a sun-kissed journey from May 29 to September 6, 2026. All prices are in CNY and subject to 10% service charge and 6% applicable government tax. For reservations or enquiries, contact +86 (755) 8826 8888.

Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen is ideally located in the heart of the commercial district of Futian, across the Shenzhen Conference & Exhibition Centre and a short walk from the Civic Centre, which houses the city's Municipal Hall and Museum, as well as near the famed Shenzhen Concert Hall and Library. The hotel is surrounded by three modern shopping malls and is a few steps away from the subway metro station and a 10-minute drive to 2 Hong Kong borders of Huanggang and Futian. Built along contemporary lines, the hotel features 266 rooms with 32 suites, a club lounge, a business centre, four food and beverage outlets, a grand ballroom with five other function venues, and a unique outdoor multilevel terrace.

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen