Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin Launches 2026 Summer Exploration Program

A summer stay shaped by heritage, scenery, and family discovery

TIANJIN, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin invites guests to follow that rhythm with its 2026 Explore Tianjin Summer Exploration Program, a family-friendly stay that starts at the hotel and unfolds across heritage streets, cultural landmarks, sky-high views, and moments of discovery designed for the season.

Located near the Five Great Avenues historic district and the Hai River, the hotel gives families an easy base for exploring Tianjin at a comfortable pace. Curated city routes, themed family rooms, and Executive Lounge privileges bring together local culture, relaxed city travel, and the signature comfort of Four Seasons.

Travelers today want to feel connected to the destinations they visit. A good stay gives them time to rest and recharge, while also bringing inspiration, discovery, and memories they can take home.

From Porcelain Details to Heritage Mansions

The summer route begins just beyond the hotel's doors, leading families from the Porcelain House to Zhang Xueliang Former Residence, then on to the Five Great Avenues and Prince Qing's Mansion.

At the Porcelain House, a French-style mansion covered with Chinese porcelain pieces, children can join a treasure hunt for colorful Tang and Jun porcelain fragments while discovering the stories behind the building's striking arches, columns, and decorative details.

The journey continues at Zhang Xueliang Former Residence, where Baroque architecture, period furnishings, Republican-era settings, and live opera and dance performances open a vivid window into the life of the 'Young Marshal.'

From there, families can take to the Five Great Avenues by bike, passing elegant heritage buildings, leafy streets, Minyuan Square, and Prince Qing's Mansion. The ride keeps the pace light and easy, with plenty of stops for photos, fresh air, and little discoveries along the way.

A Summer Evening Above the City and Along the River

As evening arrives, Tianjin reveals another side of her charm.

At Jinwan Sky Terrace, a 37-second elevator ride brings guests to a 300-meter-high outdoor observation deck. The sky mirror and transparent glass walkway add a sense of excitement to the skyline view, giving younger guests a small summer challenge and a memorable city moment.

Guests booking the hotel's "Skyline City view" room package can enjoy access to this elevated experience.

After sunset, the route continues onto the Hai River. A night cruise glides past illuminated bridges and riverside landmarks, with the city's lights reflected on the water and a summer breeze carrying the day into memorable evening.

A Magic Book-Inspired Family Stay

Back at the hotel, the family experience continues indoors with the signature Magic Book Themed Family Rooms.

Designed like a storybook come to life, the rooms feature a double-decker bed shaped like an oversized book with slide, cloud-shaped touch lights, sailboat rockers, interactive game carpets, and dice-shaped stools. Young guests can climb, slide, read, draw, and paint their own kites, turning the room into part of the summer journey.

Executive Lounge Comforts

For guests looking for extra privacy and a smoother stay, the hotel's Executive Lounge room packages offer a quiet space to recharge throughout the day.

The experience includes:

Breakfast

6:30 AM – 10:00 AM

Afternoon Tea

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Evening Light Bites

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Evening Cocktail

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Coffee, tea, and soft drinks

1:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Guests can also enjoy daily garment pressing service and complimentary parking throughout the stay.

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin