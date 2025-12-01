From AI to Sustainability: International Innovation Awards 2025 Showcases Breakthroughs Driving the Next Wave of Global Innovation

SHANGHAI , Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme 'Reinventing for Tomorrow', the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2025 convened leaders and innovators from around the world to celebrate transformative breakthroughs reshaping the future of innovation. Held on 28 November 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, China, the awards ceremony honored outstanding innovations that demonstrate strategic foresight, technological advancement, and sustainable impact.

International Innovation Awards 2025 Showcases Breakthroughs Driving the Next Wave of Global Innovation

Since its inception in 2017, Enterprise Asia's Innovation Revolution movement has championed the acceleration of innovation across industries and markets. As a flagship initiative of this movement, the IIA aims to identify and celebrate exemplary innovations, thereby reinforcing the importance of long-term investment in research, development, and transformation. The 2025 edition underscored this commitment by bringing together distinguished organizations from across the global business landscape.

The ceremony commenced with an address by Enterprise Asia President, Richard Tsang, who underscored the role of values-driven innovation. "To reinvent for tomorrow is to embrace change as opportunity, to challenge conventions, and to build with vision and responsibility. For technology, however powerful, must always be guided by human values. Innovation must uplift not only economies, but also societies."

The awards program attracted submissions from more than 20 countries and regions, including Austria, Mainland China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan region, Thailand, U.K., U.A.E., Vietnam and more. Following a stringent evaluation process by an independent judging panel, over 260 applications were assessed across four categories: Product, Service & Solution, Organization & Culture, and Smart City.

Innovative products including 'Dowsil™ 995 Silicone Structural Sealant' by Dow (Shanghai) Holding Co., Ltd. and 'Innovative Split-Unit OTC Hearing Aid (FDA Listed)' by Taiwan's OK Biotech Co., Ltd. were honoured under the Product category. Meanwhile, groundbreaking services and solutions such as 'ABB Accelerator' by Switzerland's ABB Information Systems Ltd and 'From Automation To Intelligence: PwC's Agentic-native Audit Ecosystem' by the U.K.'s PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) received the InnoCube for the Service & Solution category. Transformative initiatives like 'AIA - PBB RCB Tribe - A New Paradigm For Cross - Entity HNW Strategy Execution' by Malaysia's AIA BHD and 'Innovation School' by Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International earned recognition in the Organization & Culture category. Lastly, forward-thinking smart city innovations such as 'The Government Complex' by Thailand's Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd. and 'Intelligent Safety 2.0 For Light Rail' by Hong Kong's MTR Corporation were celebrated under the Smart City category.

Earlier in the day, the International Innovation Summit (IIS) 2025 was held as the official prelude to the awards ceremony. The summit, themed 'Reimagining Intelligent Systems for Sustainable Growth', brought together influential voices in technology and business to discuss how intelligent systems can unlock new pathways for innovation and sustainable value creation. Discussions highlighted emerging trends, industry applications, and collaborative opportunities for shaping a smarter, more inclusive future.

"As we embrace these intelligent systems, we must also reimagine the meaning of growth itself. Growth is no longer about scaling larger or faster; it is about evolving with purpose, agility, and conscience." stated Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, in his opening address.

The summit featured distinguished speakers comprising Ben Cavender, Managing Director, Head Of Strategy of China Market Research Group; Jeff Hou, Director at KPMG in Taiwan; Stephane Monsallier, CEO & Founder of System In Motion; Sarjit Singh, Senior Advisor at Deloitte & Touche Llp; Steven Yates, Director & Global Chief Commercial Officer of Alumni Services; alongside leading industry experts, who offered forward-looking viewpoints on creating enterprises that can withstand disruption through agility, innovation, and sustainability.

The IIS and IIA 2025 are supported by the British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, International Chamber of Commerce - Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Myanmar Business Executives Association, Shanghai Chamber of Commerce in Xiamen, Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, SingCham Shanghai, and World One Unite. PR Newswire serves as the Official News Release Distribution Partner, while Media Partners include Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, and SME Magazine.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS (IIA) 2025

PRODUCT CATEGORY ORGANIZATION NAME WINNING INNOVATION TITLE COUNTRY/ REGION DOW (SHANGHAI) HOLDING CO., LTD. DOWSIL™ 995 SILICONE STRUCTURAL SEALANT MAINLAND CHINA i ANALYZER INC. PORTABLE MASS SPECTROMETER TAIWAN MACTRON GROUP CO., LTD. WMP SERIES TAIWAN MIZUHADA GROUP CO., LTD. MIZUMI UV JELLY AQUA FRESH THAILAND NAN YANG TEXTILE GROUP ELITECH 360 - A GROUNDBREAKING FABRIC TECHNOLOGY THAILAND NEO CORPORATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BENICE GRAPE EXO BRIGHT SHOWER GEL THAILAND NEO CORPORATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED D-NEE DELUXE LIQUID DETERGENT THAILAND OK BIOTECH CO., LTD. INNOVATIVE SPLIT-UNIT OTC HEARING AID (FDA LISTED) TAIWAN PET PROTECT FOOD CO., LTD. KANIVA FUSION THAILAND QUALITY DAIRY CO., LTD. MACE MILK THAILAND RETAIL BANKING – MSB VIETNAM MARITIME COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK MSB ULTRA-FAST DIGITAL CARD ISSUANCE SOLUTION VIETNAM STEP FORWARD GROUP COMPANY LIMITED SMARTHOME : SMART THERMO POT WITH TEMPERATURE LOCK THAILAND VETSYNOVA CO., LTD. DELISCI EXCELLA RECOVERY THAILAND VETSYNOVA CO., LTD. VFCORE LICKABLE THAILAND YUNGCHING REALTY GROUP NCCU–YUNGCHING RENTAL PRICE MAP TAIWAN

SERVICE & SOLUTION CATEGORY ORGANIZATION NAME WINNING INNOVATION TITLE COUNTRY/ REGION ABB INFORMATION SYSTEMS LTD ABB ACCELERATOR SWITZERLAND ALTIUS INSPIRO INSPIRO iX THE PHILIPPINES BETASK CONSULTING CO., LTD. AI-POWERED DOCK & YARD MANAGEMENT THAILAND CHUBB LIFE ASSURANCE PCL. ZENITH PRIVILEGE CLUB THAILAND COMMUNITY

DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY SANAD RELAY REAL TIME SIGN LANGUAGE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES DHANARAK ASSET DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. GCC SUPER APPLICATION THAILAND EDOTCO GROUP SDN BHD NaPA BY EDOTCO – INNOVATION BEYOND CONNECTIVITY MALAYSIA FONTRIP TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. OMNI-CHANNEL E-TICKETING SOLUTION FOR DESTINATION RESOURCES MANAGEMENT TAIWAN FORTUNE INFORMATION SYSTEMS CORP. FORTUNE CMP TAIWAN GREENET CO., LTD. GO GREENET, NO REGRET! TAIWAN HANGZHOU EZVIZ NETWORK CO., LTD. EZVIZ WILD ANIMAL DETECTION MAINLAND CHINA HIP HING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD. VIBRO (H.K.) LTD. CLPe MOBILE MiC BIM CAVE HONG KONG MECO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. YOUDON - A HOLISTIC ONLINE PHYSIOTHERAPY SYSTEM TAIWAN NORTHERN TRUST GREEN BOND REPORTING TOKENIZATION PILOT SINGAPORE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP (PwC) FROM AUTOMATION TO INTELLIGENCE: PwC'S AGENTIC-NATIVE AUDIT ECOSYSTEM UNITED KINGDOM PT ASIAN BULK LOGISTICS ABL ARGUS (AI REPORTING AND GUARDIAN UTILITY SYSTEM) INDONESIA PYTHIA BIOTECH LTD. TUMOR MICROENVIRONMENT CHIP (TME-CHIP) TAIWAN SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. A.C.E. (ACCESSIBLE CLICK EMPOWERMENT) TAIWAN TS FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. TS SMARTBRAIN TAIWAN YA TUNG READY MIXED CONCRETE CO., LTD. READY-MIXED CONCRETE TRACEABILITY QUALITY MANAGEMENT APP SYSTEM TAIWAN

ORGANIZATION & CULTURE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION NAME WINNING INNOVATION TITLE COUNTRY/ REGION AIA BHD AIA - PBB RCB TRIBE - A NEW PARADIGM FOR CROSS - ENTITY HNW STRATEGY EXECUTION MALAYSIA BINUS UNIVERSITY DRIVING EXCELLENCE THROUGH INNOVATION: THE BINUS UNIVERSITY JOURNEY INDONESIA CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD. CATHAY 6S: EMPOWERING SUPERB ENTERPRISE THROUGH DIGITAL INNOVATION TAIWAN FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD. LEADING SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT THROUGH CULTURAL INNOVATION TAIWAN RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION SCHOOL AUSTRIA VETSYNOVA CO., LTD. VETSYNOVA : VETERINARY SYNERGISTIC INNOVATION THAILAND

SMART CITY CATEGORY ORGANIZATION NAME WINNING INNOVATION TITLE COUNTRY/ REGION DHANARAK ASSET DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. THE GOVERNMENT COMPLEX THAILAND MTR CORPORATION INTELLIGENT SAFETY 2.0 FOR LIGHT RAIL HONG KONG

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

About the International Innovation Summit

The International Innovation Summit (IIS) is an annual summit that provides a global platform power-packed with the latest innovation insights and networking opportunities for an elite community of C-level executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who are charged with driving innovation and growth in their respective organizations. For more information, visit www.innosummit.org .

