BANGKOK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Thailand advances its ambition to host WorldPride 2030 and strengthens its position as one of Asia's most inclusive destinations, Central Pattana, Thailand's leading sustainable real estate developer and the nation's "Pioneer of Equality," is marking the seventh consecutive year of "Pride For All" by bringing together communities, global brands, artists, partners, and allies across the country. Under the theme "WE ARE MANY," the movement celebrates diversity, creativity, and self-expression while reinforcing Thailand's growing role as a global destination where everyone can belong.

From Bangkok to the Nation: Central Pattana Unites Communities in Thailand's Largest Pride Movement From Bangkok to the Nation: Central Pattana Unites Communities in Thailand's Largest Pride Movement

The nationwide celebration begins in Bangkok with two landmark Pride destinations - "centralwOrld, PROUD TO BE PRIDE 2026" and "Central Park, THE ART OF SELF 2026." At centralwOrld, a spectacular rainbow installation spanning more than 4,000 square metres, alongside Thailand's iconic panOramix digital screen, transformed the city centre into a vibrant stage for Pride, bringing together large-scale performances, community experiences, and cultural storytelling. At Central Park, Pride takes on a contemporary urban expression through wellness, creativity, live entertainment, and community-driven experiences, creating a welcoming space for connection and self-expression in the heart of Silom.

Together, centralwOrld and Central Park set the tone for Thailand's nationwide Pride movement, offering distinct yet complementary experiences that celebrate individuality, belonging, and the power of community.

From Bangkok, the movement expands throughout June to Central shopping centres across every region of Thailand, transforming public spaces into vibrant platforms for celebration, creativity, and community engagement. Through Pride experiences, cultural showcases, and inclusive activities nationwide, Central Pattana continues to create meaningful opportunities for people from all backgrounds to come together and express their authentic selves.

A major highlight takes place on 27 June, when two of Thailand's largest City Pride Parades light up Phuket and Pattaya. Bringing together communities, visitors, businesses, and local partners, these landmark celebrations demonstrate the growing scale and momentum of Thailand's Pride movement, further strengthening the country's standing as a world-class destination that embraces diversity, creativity, and inclusion.

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https://www.centralpattana.co.th/th/shopping/shopping-update/lifestyle-activities

SOURCE CENTRAL PATTANA