From Brand Growth to Community Partnership: MIXUE Co-creates Long-term Value with Thailand

The bond between the brand and consumers has deepened through countless face-to-face interactions. On 11 July, MIXUE held a Snow King Parade at Siam Square in Bangkok. Fifty Snow King mascots made a joint appearance and engaged enthusiastically with visitors. The event drew tens of thousands of locals and tourists, creating a vibrant atmosphere and emerging as one of the most notable brand activities in the shopping district that day. Many consumers commented that the event brought joy and surprises, while helping them better understand MIXUE's brand ethos of actively embedding itself into Thai daily life and nurturing lasting connections with consumers. This positive response from audiences serves as key motivation for the brand to further invest in the Thai market.

As it continues to expand, MIXUE firmly believes that brand growth is measured not only by a growing store footprint, but also by the positive value it brings to the host country and communities. Beyond consistently offering high-quality, cost-effective products and services to consumers, the brand strives to grow alongside Thai society through tangible initiatives including public welfare engagement, job creation and support for local industrial development.

In recent years, MIXUE has taken an active part in public welfare programmes across Thailand. During the floods that struck southern Thailand in 2025, the brand donated 1 million Thai baht to affected areas and joined local relief efforts, aiming to deliver timely support to impacted families and stand with communities to overcome adversity. Meanwhile, MIXUE has regularly hosted outreach activities at special education centres, interacting with children with special needs and their teachers. Through long-term companionship and sincere care, the brand seeks to spread warmth and kindness within communities. Diverse as these charitable initiatives are, they share one core mission: to become a trusted member of local communities.

The brand's expansion has continuously brought more employment opportunities to Thailand. At present, MIXUE operates nearly 700 stores nationwide, directly generating over 5,000 jobs. A rising number of Thai team members grow alongside the brand across store operations, logistics, supply chain management, marketing and franchise services. Furthermore, the brand's growth has boosted upstream and downstream sectors such as warehousing and logistics, store construction and equipment supply, indirectly creating close to 20,000 jobs and injecting sustained momentum into the local economy.

Looking ahead, MIXUE will further strengthen cooperation with Thailand's local supply chains and ramp up local sourcing of raw materials including coffee, tea and fruits to pursue shared development with more local enterprises. Through deeper collaboration, the brand hopes to drive coordinated growth in agriculture, food processing, warehousing, logistics and other related industries, ensure the fruits of its development benefit more partners, and deliver greater long-term value to Thailand's economy.

Many attendees at the parade remarked that the Snow King Parade brought cheer to the city and demonstrated MIXUE's willingness to reach out to communities and assimilate into local life. Beyond a one-off promotional event, its consistent participation in philanthropy, support for community development and advancing local partnerships have allowed consumers to witness the brand's genuine commitment to establishing lasting roots in Thailand and growing together with local stakeholders. With an expanding roster of community events and charity projects, MIXUE is steadily becoming a familiar, beloved and trusted brand among Thai consumers.

For MIXUE, growing alongside Thailand is far more than a slogan — it is a long-standing commitment. From participating in charitable work and sustaining job creation to advancing local procurement and industrial collaboration, the brand is dedicated to delivering greater value to communities through pragmatic action. Moving forward, MIXUE will continue to join hands with consumers, partners and local communities to write a new chapter of its development in Thailand. Every store will not only serve sweet treats, but also act as a vital link that connects communities, serves society and fosters shared progress.

SOURCE MIXUE