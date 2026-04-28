From Dalian to the Country: Neutech Group Reshapes Intelligent Elderly Care with "City-Level Elderly Care Service Platform"

HONG KONG and DALIAN, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At 7:00 a.m. in Dalian, Ms. Zhou opened the "Dalian Intelligent Elderly Care Service Platform" mini program in her home at Dahua Jinxiuhuacheng. She was booking an assisted bathing service for her semi-disabled father. Just after 10:00 a.m., a professional bathing assistant arrived on time with the necessary equipment. Over the next two hours, the weekly bathing ritual was carried out smoothly through a standardized service process.

This seemingly simple moment is no exception. In fact, it reflects a daily routine that has been replicated across the country by the "City-level Intelligent Elderly Care Service Platform".

From Family Hardship to Platform Breakthrough: The Answer to a Challenge of Hundreds of Millions

As of the end of 2025, China's population aged 60 and above reached 320 million, of which more than 40 million were disabled or semi-disabled elderly individuals. "When one family member becomes disabled, the whole family is thrown off balance." This saying has become a reality for millions of households. The pressing demand for home-based elderly care is transforming from an individual family's struggle into a societal challenge that must be addressed.

In response, the Ministry of Civil Affairs of PRC has explicitly called for accelerating the development of a three-tiered facility network for elderly care services that connect counties, townships, and villages, while promoting the integration and coordination of home-based, community-based, and institutional elderly care. On April 9, 2026, the Liaoning Provincial Civil Affairs Department further laid out its strategic direction: upgrading quality in urban areas, expanding coverage in rural areas, coordinating urban and rural development, and ensuring targeted support for those most in need. But turning these blueprints into reality requires a key player: who will connect the scattered community meal service points, local service providers, and community health clinics into a cohesive service network?

The solution is none other than a City-level Intelligent Elderly Care Service Platform, which integrates all resources within a 15-minute service circle. Elderly residents or their family members can simply open a mini-program or call a hotline to access one-click requests for the "Six Supports" services: meal assistance, housekeeping assistance, bathing assistance, medical assistance, emergency assistance, and mobility assistance.

The platform's value extends far beyond on-demand service calls. It acts as a bridge connecting the government, service providers, and families. For the government, it serves as an "accelerator" for policy implementation, enabling full oversight via a single dashboard. For service providers, it functions as a new customer acquisition channel and a quality benchmark. For families, it brings greater choice and peace of mind, making it as easy to find elderly care services as ordering takeout.

Driving this innovation is Neutech Group, which launched its strategic transformation in 2024 to fully enter the elderly care technology and medical-care integration sector. The City-level Intelligent Elderly Care Service Platform developed by the group is positioned as "new infrastructure" for city elderly care service, establishing a digital foundation that connects four levels "government, institutions, communities, and families."

From Dalian to the Whole Country: Elderly Care "New Infrastructure" in 20 Cities

To date, the City-level Intelligent Elderly Care Service Platform has been launched in Shenyang, Dalian and Nanning, and has expanded to more than 20 cities nationwide, basically forming a nationwide layout. The launched— "Shenyang "Shengqing Wellness (盛情康養)" and "Dalian Intelligent Wellness" platforms cover 30 core elderly care scenarios, serving over 70,000 users, gathering more than 1,950 quality service providers, and offering nearly 10,000 elderly-friendly products and services online.

These figures indicate that when Ms. Zhou in Dalian places an order for assisted bathing services on the platform, it is supported by a fully standardized system encompassing service provider access, automated dispatching, process traceability, and evaluation feedback. This serves as compelling evidence that the "Technology + Healthcare and Elderly Care" dual-engine strategy of Neutech is transitioning from blueprint to reality.

The platform's ability to scale rapidly nationwide is underpinned by a clear operational pathway. Neutech adopts an integrated online-offline approach: online efforts focus on enhancing platform transaction and operational capabilities, continuously optimizing dispatch algorithms, service evaluation systems, and government supervision dashboards, thereby making the system behind "one-click ordering" increasingly intelligent and efficient; offline, the company establishes talent training bases and senior education centers to continuously supply professional personnel for elderly care services, while also fostering social engagement among the senior population through educational initiatives.

Building on this foundation, Neutech integrates ecosystem partners by incorporating service providers, medical institutions, and community facilities into a unified system, thereby creating a standardized and replicable operating model. Since 2025, the company has successively established joint ventures in Shenyang, Dalian, Shanghai, Fuzhou, and Nanning. Leveraging the resource advantages of Neutech and local state-owned enterprises, it advances localized operations of elderly care technology services and rapidly replicates the standardized system of a "City-level Intelligent Elderly Care Service Platform."

This model has formed an operational structure described as "One Platform, Two Centers." Driven by the dual engines of localized joint ventures and standardized output, Neutech is upgrading city-level platforms into a new type of elderly care infrastructure that can be promoted nationwide, with the goal of becoming a trusted digital elderly care partner for governments.

The Future is Here: Turning the Blueprint into Everyday Reality

A city-level platform is not an isolated software system, behind it lies a physical network that integrates education, healthcare, and wellness. This is inextricably linked to Neutech's multi-business deep synergy strategy of "education enhances healthcare and wellness, healthcare transitions into wellness and supplements education, and wellness supports and complements both healthcare and education."

On the elderly care services front: Neucare Phoenix Academy has built a nationwide elderly education network comprising "3 branch schools and 8 branch institutes," with offline paid enrollments exceeding 2,000 in 2025. Wecare Family Nursing Home was awarded the title of "Liaoning Province Five-Star Elderly Care Institution (遼寧省五級養老機構)" (the highest level), achieving an occupancy rate of 93%, of which 96% are seniors aged 80 and above. Wecare Family Nursing Home has fully deployed the "Ruixintong (睿新通)" integrated medical, wellness, and elderly care SAAS service system, serving as a demonstration and validation center for Intelligent elderly care solutions.

On the medical services front: Ruikang Cardiovascular Hospital undertook the national cardiovascular high-risk screening project, becoming the solely designated screening institution in the Liaoning region, with nearly 58,000 outpatient and emergency visits in 2025. Ruikang Stomatology Hospital was awarded the honor of Liaoning Province Elderly-Friendly Medical Institution (《遼寧省老年友善醫療機構》), with annual outpatient visits exceeding 23,000. These medical resources and elderly care services have formed a positive collaborative mechanism of "healthcare transitions into wellness and supplements education," providing the city-level platform with solid service supply capabilities.

The "15-minute elderly care service circle," established by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, is a service network centered on the provision of the "six assistance services." While a City-level Intelligent Elderly Care Service Platform is just like an engine that drives the efficient operation of these services within the 15-minute service radius.

Powered by "AI + big data," the platform integrates scenarios such as bed searching, service matching, policy inquiries, and subsidy applications into a unified system. By bridging information gaps between supply and demand, it transforms fragmented services into a seamlessly connected network. Home-based care, community care, and institutional care are coordinated through unified resource allocation and service integration, aligning with the Ministry's vision of "integrated and coordinated" service delivery.

Returning to Ms. Zhou's daily life, she reflects that "home-based elderly care" once felt like a heavy burden. Today, however, it is becoming increasingly manageable—not because her family has suddenly gained more capacity, but because a reliable network of elderly care is gradually taking shape.

From Dalian to Shenyang, from Nanning to Shanghai, Neutech Group is deploying a combination of city-level Intelligent elderly care platforms, localized joint ventures, and integrated healthcare service networks. This coordinated approach is expanding the coverage of the care network from an individual city to a nationwide scale, turning the vision into everyday services that are used by tens of thousands of users in cities across China.

By connecting resources through platforms, empowering ecosystems through technology, and driving services with data, the challenges of elderly care will gradually be alleviated—replaced by a society-wide system of reassurance and support.

Contact

Wei Lin

[email protected]

+852 37953236

SOURCE Neutech Group