Neutech Group Creates New Momentum for Ecological Growth in Education, Healthcare, and Wellness

HONG KONG and DALIAN, China, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27, Neutech Group (Stock Code: 9616.HK) released its 2025 annual results. Its business segments of education, healthcare and elderly care developed in synergy, creating new momentum for ecological growth. During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB2.039 billion and adjusted net profit of approximately RMB407 million. The Company intends to declare a final dividend for the year 2025 of HK28.0 cents per share, representing 40% of the adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent, maintaining a relatively high dividend payout ratio.

Education Business Maintains Steady Growth, Brand Reputation Reaches New Heights

In full-time formal higher education services, the Group's three IT-focused undergraduate universities in Dalian, Chengdu and Guangdong have integrated AI, deepened professional connotation and smart campus construction. Education quality has risen steadily, further consolidating its leading position in the industry. Student enrollment continued to increase steadily in the 2025/2026 school year. The total number of student enrolment in our three universities reached over 59,000 as of 31 December 2025, representing an increase of 1.6% over the same period in 2024, which has been at an all-time high for years.

In 2025, the Group's three universities received numerous accolades. In the 2024 Education Index of National Undergraduate University Innovation and Business Ventures Ranking (《2024年中國本科院校創新創業教育指數榜》) released by "Chuang Index", a research and consulting institution for innovation and entrepreneurship education evaluation in higher education, Dalian University ranked 1st among private universities nationwide. In the Complete List of National First-Class Undergraduate Major Construction Sites in Private Universities (《民辦高校國家級一流本科專業建設點全覽》) issued by the Higher Education Special Committee of the China Private Education Association, Dalian University ranked 1st nationwide among private universities in terms of the number of approved national first-class undergraduate major construction sites. In the 2025 Computer Competition Index co-hosted by the China Higher Education Computer Education Research Association and other organizations, Dalian University retained its top position among private universities nationwide, while Chengdu University remained 1st among private universities in Sichuan Province. In the 2025 Shanghai Ranking's Best Chinese Majors Ranking (《2025軟科中國大學專業排名》) , the Visual Communication Design major of Guangdong University ranked 1st among private universities in Guangdong Province.

In addition, the three universities achieved outstanding enrollment results in the 2025/2026 academic year. The highest admission score for the physics track of Dalian University exceeded the Liaoning provincial undergraduate control line by 99 points. The highest admission score for the physics track of Chengdu University exceeded the Sichuan provincial undergraduate control line by 100 points. The highest admission score for the physics track of Guangdong University exceeded the Guangdong provincial undergraduate control line by 68 points. Full enrollment was achieved in one round across multiple provinces.

In terms of education resources, the Group focused on the research, development, and application of emerging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, big data, and the metaverse in the education sector following the main line of technology empowering education. Among them, Smart Education Platform 3.0 takes "deep integration of AI into the entire teaching process" as its core upgrade direction, establishing a controllable and trustworthy AI capability system covering all scenarios of teaching, learning, management, training and assessment. The Group upgraded Neuedu Metaverse Creative Creation and Sharing Platform (OpenNEU), providing more personalized, efficient and comprehensive learning support and services for school teaching. It developed an AIOT Home-based Elderly Care Training Laboratory, which, based on the future Smart Home 4.0 concept for home-based elderly care scenarios, built a comprehensive "teaching-training-research-industry-finance" four-in-one training system. In 2025, for 17 majors in IT, digital media, medical and wellness services, the Group developed 22 courses, 79 projects and 9 industry-scenario training laboratories. It carried out major co-construction and industry college cooperation with 52 institutions, covering nearly 15,300 enrolled students.

In terms of continuing education services, during the Reporting Period, relying on its more than 90 national, provincial, municipal, and industry-level training qualifications, the Group delivered 219 training programs for 112 institutional clients, representing a 16% increase compared with the full year of 2024. The independently developed Neuedu Education Online platform has accumulated 2.339 million registered users. It was also accredited as a "Training Site for the Industrial and Information Technology Talent Training Project" by the Education and Examination Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in 2025.

In 2025, the Group continued to deepen its global layout and entered into a strategic cooperation with WorldSkills International (WSI), becoming the first Chinese enterprise to join as its Global Premium Partner to jointly cultivate international digital talents. Seizing new opportunities for education export under the Belt and Road Initiative, and on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Egypt, the Group signed a cooperation agreement with the Luban Workshop. In the future, the two parties will deepen cooperation around three core areas: co-developing digital talent training curricula, teacher training, and student practical training.

Comprehensive Layout in Elderly Care Technology and Services with Strategic System Taking Shape

To proactively address the profound impacts and unique opportunities arising from China's increasingly prominent "aging" society, the Group has strategically embarked on expanding and deepening its presence in the silver economy market, creating a new ecosystem that integrates "Education, Healthcare and Wellness."

In terms of smart elderly care, in 2025, the Group constructed a multi-scenario smart wellness solution and launched the "citywide smart elderly care platform." Positioned as new infrastructure for city elderly care, it creates a digital foundation that connects "government, institutions, communities, and families." As of 31 December 2025, the Group had officially expanded into over 20 cities, basically forming a nationwide layout. The launched "Shenyang Shengqing Wellness (盛情康養)" and "Dalian Smart Wellness" platforms cover 30 core elderly care scenarios, serving over 50,000 users, gathering more than 1,750 high-quality service providers, and offering nearly 8,000 elderly-friendly products and services online.

In terms of elderly education services, Neucare Phoenix Academy, adhering to the "LIFECARES" educational model of "leisure, wellness, healthcare, education and social engagement", has built a nationwide elderly education network comprising "3 branch schools and 8 branch institutes." During the Reporting Period, Phoenix Academy recorded over 2,000 enrollments in its offline paid courses for elderly learners.

Furthermore, Wecare Family Nursing Home, affiliated with the Group, was awarded the title of "Liaoning Province Five-Star Elderly Care Institution (遼寧省五級養老機構)" by the Department of Civil Affairs of Liaoning Province. As of 31 December 2025, the occupancy rate of Wecare Family Nursing Home reached 93%, among which, 96% were aged 80 or older and mainly for elders with semi-disability or worse. Additionally, acting as a demonstration center for smart elderly care solutions, it has fully deployed the "Ruixintong (睿新通)" integrated medical, wellness, and elderly care SAAS service system.

Continuous Improvement of Medical Service Quality and Sustained Enhancement of Brand Influence

Through the integration of education, healthcare and wellness, the Group has forged a new model of integrated development in "education, healthcare and wellness." This forms an operational format where education supports healthcare and wellness, healthcare transitions to wellness and assists education, and wellness relies on healthcare and assists education.

In 2025, the affiliated Ruikang Cardiovascular Hospital successfully undertook the national cardiovascular high-risk screening project, becoming the solely designated screening institution for this project in the Liaoning region. It obtained the provincial qualification for the mutual recognition of medical examinations and tests, and successfully integrated with the "Liaoning Provincial Mutual Recognition Platform for Examinations and Tests (遼寧省檢查檢驗互認平臺)." This achievement makes it one of the first hospitals in the province, and the very first private medical institution among the nine tertiary hospitals in Dalian, to go live on this platform. In 2025, Ruikang Cardiovascular Hospital received nearly 58,000 outpatient and emergency visits, with over 11,000 inpatient and surgical admissions. Ruikang Stomatology Hospital was awarded the honor of Liaoning Province Elderly-Friendly Medical Institution (《遼寧省老年友善醫療機構》) by the Health Commission of Liaoning Province., with outpatient visits exceeding 23,000 in 2025.

Looking ahead, Neutech Group will continuously promote the implementation of the integrated ecosystem of education, healthcare, and wellness through model innovation, platform empowerment, data-driven approaches, and facility upgrades. For formal education, the Group will adhere to the development guideline of "stabilizing scale, building foundations; improving quality, strengthening the core," bridging the entire educational chain of "enrollment-cultivation-employment." Guided by the strategy of "AI + Education, Deep Integration of Industry and Education," the Group will focus on R&D to create a flagship product matrix that is "AI-driven, scenario-led, and hardware-software integrated," continuously enhancing the core capabilities of educational services. Concurrently, the Group will accelerate the nationwide deployment of the citywide smart elderly care platform, systematically building a standardized business system of "One Platform, Two Centers" to create a standardized, replicable operational model. Positioned as new infrastructure for city elderly care, it aims to become a trusted digital elderly care partner for the government. In terms of medical services, the Group will drive the upgrade from single-treatment to full-cycle health management, building a full-chain proactive health management system featuring "early screening and treatment of chronic diseases + personalized lifestyle prescriptions + functional medicine interventions." Through resource integration and complementary advantages, the Group will achieve the deep integration of multiple business formats, concentrating efforts to create an integrated development model of "education, healthcare and wellness" to comprehensively meet the diversified needs of internal and external customers.

About Neutech Group Limited

Neutech Group Limited (referred to as "Neutech Group" or "the Group"), since its establishment in 2000, has developed over twenty-six years to become a leading provider of digital talent education services and a pioneer of teaching, medical, health care and tourism ecology. In response to China's accelerating aging population, the Group strategically expanded into elderly education and healthcare services starting in 2024. Relying on the innovative research and development capability of "education + technology + medical care" the Group is creating a new integrated model of "teaching, medical care, health and tourism." Currently, the Group operates two main business sectors: (i)Education Services; and (ii)Medical and Healthcare Service. The education service encompasses three key categories:(i) Full-time higher education services; (ii) Educational resource empowerment; and (iii) Lifelong education services. The medical and healthcare service comprises two principal domains:(i) Medical services; and (ii) healthcare services

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SOURCE Neutech Group