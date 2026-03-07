From Product Exports to Global Standards: Feng Xingya Outlines the Next Stage of China's Auto Globalization

BEIJING, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2026 China's Two Sessions, Feng Xingya, a deputy to the National People's Congress and Chairman of GAC Group, presented several proposals focusing on high-quality industrial development, the global expansion of China's automotive industry, and social wellbeing. Among them, the concept of "standards going global" attracted particular attention. Feng emphasized that as Chinese automakers expand internationally, they should not only export products and technologies, but also participate in the development of international standards and regulatory frameworks, thereby strengthening China's voice in the global automotive industry.

As global markets become increasingly complex, with rising technical barriers and diverse regulatory systems, Feng proposed establishing a comprehensive compliance support framework to assist Chinese automakers in overseas markets. He also called for closer alignment between Chinese standards and international systems, along with stronger coordination among domestic enterprises to enhance standardization.

At the corporate level, GAC continues to strengthen its global competitiveness through technological innovation and organizational transformation. Under its "ONE GAC 2.0" strategy, the company is accelerating the coordinated expansion of its industrial chain, ecosystem partnerships, and digital capabilities in overseas markets. In early 2026, GAC's international business maintained strong momentum, with overseas sales increasing by 69% year-on-year in January and 114% in February. Cumulative overseas sales for the first two months rose by 86%, reflecting the company's accelerating global expansion.

Regionally, GAC's overseas growth has been broad-based. The Asia-Pacific region recorded a 130% year-on-year increase in sales during the first two months, with strong performance in markets such as Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The Middle East region saw particularly rapid growth, with cumulative sales rising by 282%, driven by demand in markets including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In Europe, channel operations continue to strengthen, with steady growth in markets such as Greece, while GAC's presence in the Americas is expanding steadily.

Through coordinated progress in products, technologies, and ecosystem development, GAC is gradually evolving from product exports to a more comprehensive model of global operations and participation in international standards, contributing to the continued advancement of China's automotive industry in the global value chain.

SOURCE GAC