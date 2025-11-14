Explore Korea This Winter with Daily Flights and Exclusive Fares from Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air, Korea's leading low-cost carrier, is offering limited-time "Winter Getaway Deals" for travelers departing from Singapore to Korea. Limited time coupons and promo code are available on daily flights to Incheon (Seoul) and Jeju Island, with bookings until November 30 for travel through March 28, 2026.

From Seoul City Stroll to Jeju’s Coastal Calm: Korea Winter Travel with T’way Air

T'way Air operates daily Singapore–Incheon flights with A330-200 and A330-300 aircraft, departing Singapore at 11:00 p.m. and arriving in Incheon at 6:35 a.m. the next day. Return flights leave Incheon at 3:30 p.m. and arrive in Singapore at 9:25 p.m.

The Singapore–Jeju service, operated by Boeing 737 Max 8, also runs daily. The flight departs Singapore at 2:30 a.m., landing in Jeju at 9:30 a.m., while the return flight leaving Jeju at 7:45 p.m. and arriving in Singapore at 1:30 a.m. the next day.

T'way Air's limited-time offers are available until November 30:

Up to 12% Off Promo Code : enter FLYNOV when booking, for travel through March 28, 2026 (actual savings may vary with the exchange rate at purchase).

: enter when booking, for travel through March 28, 2026 (actual savings may vary with the exchange rate at purchase). SGD 25 Regular Coupon : for bookings over SGD 400, travel through March 28, 2026.

: for bookings over SGD 400, travel through March 28, 2026. SGD 40 Early Bird Coupon: for bookings over SGD 350, travel period January 1-March 28, 2026.

From the graceful history of Gyeongbokgung Palace to the dynamic energy of Seoul's evolving neighborhoods, Korea offers an engaging mix of destinations. Euljiro's retro-modern charm, Seongsu-dong's creative scene near Seoul Forest, and Jeju Island's volcanic coastlines and tranquil pace presents a variety of cultural, urban, and nature highlights.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T'way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T'way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

