Limited-Time Promo Code & Coupons on All Korea Routes through March 2026

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the Singles' Day Festival, T'way Air, Korea's leading low-cost carrier, is offering a lineup of special offers through November 30, perfect for planning a trip to Korea through March 28, 2026.

Biggest Travel Deals of the Season: Fly to Korea with T’way Air

T'way Air currently operates seven direct flights to Korea: Taipei(Songshan)–Seoul(Gimpo), Taipei(Taoyuan)–Jeju, Taipei(Taoyuan)–Daegu, Taichung–Seoul(Incheon), Kaohsiung–Seoul(Gimpo), Kaohsiung–Seoul(Incheon), and Kaohsiung–Jeju. Whether you're drawn to the cultural vibrancy of Seoul or relaxed vibe of Jeju, this seasonal promotion offers the perfect opportunity to experience Korea during its most atmospheric time.

T'way Air is offering the following offers until November 30:

Up to 15% Off Promo Code : enter FLYNOV when booking, for travel through March 28, 2026. (actual savings may vary with the exchange rate at purchase).

: enter when booking, for travel through March 28, 2026. (actual savings may vary with the exchange rate at purchase). TWD 300 Off Coupon: for bookings over TWD 3,000, travel through March 28, 2026.

for bookings over TWD 3,000, travel through March 28, 2026. TWD 800 Off Coupon: for bookings over TWD 7,000, travel through March 28, 2026.

for bookings over TWD 7,000, travel through March 28, 2026. TWD 400 Early Bird Coupon: for bookings over TWD 3,000, travel period January 1– March 28, 2026.

for bookings over TWD 3,000, travel period January 1– March 28, 2026. TWD 1,111 Early Bird Coupon: for bookings over TWD 8,000, travel period January 1–March 28, 2026.

From the graceful history of Gyeongbokgung Palace to the dynamic energy of Seoul's evolving neighborhoods, Korea offers an engaging mix of destinations. Euljiro's retro-modern charm, Seongsu-dong's creative scene near Seoul Forest, and Jeju Island's volcanic coastlines and tranquil pace presents a variety of cultural, urban, and nature highlights.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T'way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330-300, A330-200, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T'way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

Media Contact

T'WAY AIR Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE T'way Air