Exclusive Offers for Seoul and Jeju; Flexible Travel through Mar/Oct 2026

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air, Korea's leading low-cost carrier, announced year-end savings for travel to Korea, with a limited-time promo code and coupons available on flights to Incheon (Seoul) and Jeju Island for bookings made by December 31.

Daily Singapore–Incheon services operate on A330-200/300 aircraft, departing Singapore at 11:00 p.m. and arriving Incheon at 6:35 a.m. the next day. Return flights depart Incheon at 3:30 p.m. and arrive Singapore at 9:25 p.m. (local time).

Last Chance Year-End Deals from Singapore: Fly T’way Air to Korea

Daily Singapore–Jeju services operate on Boeing 737-8, departing Singapore at 2:30 a.m., landing in Jeju at 9:30 a.m., while the return flight leaving Jeju at 7:45 p.m. and arriving in Singapore at 1:30 a.m. the next day (local time).

Book by December 31 to unlock T'way Air's limited-time year-end savings:

Up to 10% Off Promo Code : enter FLYDEC when booking on Singapore–Incheon (travel through March 28, 2026) and Singapore–Jeju (travel through Oct 24, 2026); valid on one way and round trip.

: enter when booking on Singapore–Incheon (travel through March 28, 2026) and Singapore–Jeju (travel through Oct 24, 2026); valid on one way and round trip. SGD 25 Regular Coupon : for bookings over SGD 400, on Singapore–Incheon and Singapore–Jeju; travel through Mar 31, 2026.

: for bookings over SGD 400, on Singapore–Incheon and Singapore–Jeju; travel through Mar 31, 2026. SGD 35 Early Bird Coupon : for bookings over SGD 350, on Singapore–Jeju; travel period Apr 1–Oct 24, 2026.

: for bookings over SGD 350, on Singapore–Jeju; travel period Apr 1–Oct 24, 2026. Welcome SGD 20 Coupon: sign up at twayair.com and receive SGD 20 off bookings over SGD 180, on Singapore–Incheon and Singapore–Jeju.

T'way Air serves as a gateway to Korea's seasonal highlights. In spring, Gyeongbokgung and Bukchon's Hanok lanes set a classic scene, and summer shifts to Hangang Park for riverside cycling and laid-back picnics. Autumn brings foliage walks along the Namsan trails and Seokchon Lake, while winter wraps up with holiday lights in Myeongdong.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T'way Air serves customers across East, Southeast, and Central Asia as well as Oceania, Europe, and North America with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T'way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, visit www.twayair.com.

Media Contact

T'WAY AIR Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE T'way Air