From space-to-mobility: YTTEK unveils end-to-end SATCOM solutions at Satellite 2026

HSINCHU, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the satellite industry's premier global trade show, Satellite 2026 in Washington, D.C., YTTEK, a leading provider of wireless communication solutions in Taiwan, will make its first public debut of a fully integrated end-to-end satellite communications (SATCOM) architecture spanning ground stations, satellite payloads, and automotive user terminals. The debut is more than a product showcase. It highlights Taiwan's evolution in the global satellite supply chain—from component manufacturing to full-system SATCOM integration.

YTTEK’s end-to-end satellite communications architecture: space, ground, and mobility.

Ground segment: National space agency-validated, mission-proven performance

YTTEK has built its satellite communications expertise through long-term collaboration with the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA). Its satellite ground station modem has been mission-proven, successfully receiving and decoding signals from TASA's Formosat-5 and NASA's Landsat-8 and Landsat-9 satellites. These accomplishments position YTTEK among the few Asian firms with verified, national-level satellite communications credentials.

Space segment: Targeting 2027 launch for communication payload

Building on its ground-proven systems, YTTEK will showcase a high-throughput, flexible satellite communication payload designed for CubeSats and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. The payload features a Software-Defined Radio (SDR) architecture capable of supporting multiple protocols, overcoming the limitations of traditional fixed hardware. Having successfully passed national space qualification testing, it has now entered the engineering verification phase, with a targeted launch in 2027 to secure flight heritage.

Automotive Segment: Redefining satellite connectivity for smart mobility

Expanding into smart mobility, YTTEK has partnered with Tier-1 supplier AUO Mobility Solutions Corporation to co-develop a next-generation automotive satellite User Terminal (UT). The solution combines AUO's roof-integrated transparent glass antenna with YTTEK's satellite communication system for user terminals. Featuring a millisecond-response Antenna Control Unit (ACU) built for seamless modem integration, YTTEK's system ensures precise satellite tracking and uninterrupted connectivity, even at high speeds across complex terrains.

From integration to complete systems

"As global LEO deployments accelerate, competition is shifting from individual components to system-level integration," said Jiangson Chen, CEO of YTTEK. "Our goal is to build a complete satellite communications solution—from ground to satellite to vehicle."

At Satellite 2026, YTTEK aims to deepen collaboration with global aerospace leaders and system integrators, leveraging its end-to-end integration capabilities to strengthen Taiwan's strategic role in the global LEO satellite ecosystem.

About YTTEK Technology

YTTEK, a leader in Software-Defined Radio (SDR), delivers cutting-edge wireless communication solutions for satellite communications, defense UAV and academic applications. We are dedicated to offering proven, reliable, and integrated communication solutions, helping customers accelerate product development and ensure exceptional performance.

