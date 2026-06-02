From the World to Taiwan: Taiwan Scholarships Cultivate International Talent Graduates from 81 Countries Bear Witness to International Education Achievements

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from The Hub News: The Farewell Ceremony for Graduates and Completers of the 2026 Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship was held on May 21 at the NTU Hospital International Convention Center. This academic year, a total of 1,192 students completed their studies under the Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship programs. Coming from 81 countries, they studied at 80 colleges and universities across Taiwan. Diplomats assigned to Taiwan, university faculty members, and representatives of various government ministries gathered to offer sincere congratulations and best wishes to these graduates from around the world. Not only did this event mark the successful conclusion of the students' academic journeys in Taiwan, but also highlighted Taiwan's achievements in promoting the internationalization of higher education and underscored the multicultural educational environment here.

Group Photo (provided by the Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship Office)

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Education Liu Kuo-wei stated that every year, over a thousand Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship students from around the world come to Taiwan to pursue degrees or study Mandarin Chinese. Each student arrives with a mix of anticipation and uncertainty, beginning a new life chapter in Taiwan. Not only are their professional abilities enhanced, but multicultural understanding and international perspective of the students is also broadened through this experience.

Dr. Liu also encouraged scholarship recipients to remain in Taiwan for employment after graduation. He noted that in recent years, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has promoted the "Program of Career Counseling and Retention in Taiwan for International Students," which helps institutions integrate on- and off-campus resources to provide internships connected to industry and academia, career counseling, guidance, and job-matching services for international students. In addition, strengthened Mandarin-language programs and related resources further improve international students' competitiveness in the job market. Furthermore, the MOE will hold the 5th "Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Award" selection this year to recognize overseas graduates of Taiwanese institutions who continue to excel around the world. These measures encourage graduates to maintain close ties with Taiwan in hopes that they will become its best ambassadors abroad.

Since 2004 academic year, the MOE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) have jointly promoted the "Taiwan Scholarship" program, which has so far attracted outstanding students from more than 80 countries around the world to pursue advanced studies in Taiwan. Meanwhile, the "Huayu Enrichment Scholarship" encourages young people from various countries to come to Taiwan to study Mandarin Chinese and deepen their understanding of Taiwanese culture and society. Over the years, many graduates have gone on to excel in professional fields after returning to their home countries, while others have chosen to remain in Taiwan for career development or work in education, diplomacy or international affairs, maintaining close ties with Taiwan.

In recognition of scholarship recipients' outstanding performance during their time in Taiwan, the MOE and MOFA jointly organize the "Outstanding Performance Awards for Graduates and Completers of the Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship" each year. The awards honor exceptional contributions in community service, academics, and diverse fields. This year, 21 outstanding students were selected, including 11 recipients of the MOE Taiwan Scholarship, 1 Huayu Enrichment Scholarship recipient, and 9 MOFA Taiwan Scholarship recipients. At this year's farewell ceremony, two recipients of the Outstanding Performance Award were specially invited to share their academic journeys and personal growth experiences while studying in Taiwan, creating a warm and moving atmosphere at the event.

One of them, Sergio Ruperto Buzaglo (Chinese name: Luo Yu-chen) from Spain, is currently studying at National Sun Yat-sen University. He first received an MOE Huayu Enrichment Scholarship to study Chinese for one year at Feng Chia University, and was later awarded an MOE Taiwan Scholarship to pursue a master's degree at National Sun Yat-sen University. During his studies, he experienced the warmth and hospitality of southern Taiwan, made friends with Indigenous people, and visited Orchid Island, leaving him with unforgettable memories. Being received by Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim allowed him to feel the Taiwanese government's friendliness toward and appreciation for international students.

Although he found learning Mandarin Chinese and Taiwanese highly challenging, Buzaglo said that this was the most direct way to connect with Taiwanese society and truly integrate into local life. Reflecting on his experience, he recalled that he originally came to Taiwan simply to study Chinese, but the journey unexpectedly changed the direction of his life. He hopes to continue developing his career here and looks forward to exploring more opportunities in southern Taiwan in the future.

The other outstanding student invited to share her experience was Tiana Leticia Alves Gomez (Chinese name: Wang Ting-an), a recipient of the MOFA Taiwan Scholarship from Paraguay, one of Taiwan's diplomatic allies. She is currently studying at Ming Chuan University. Having never left her home country before, Taiwan initially felt distant and unfamiliar to her. However, through studying and living alongside fellow international students who arrived in Taiwan at the same time, she witnessed growth and transformation while adapting to life abroad. Serving as a MOFA campus ambassador has given her opportunities to meet friends from all over the world, which helped alter her previous stereotypes about cultural differences and notions of superiority or inferiority among cultures.

Upon arrival to Taiwan, Gomez experienced the challenges of studying far from home and adapting to a new culture. Eventually, this journey led to profound personal growth in her language abilities, daily life adaptations, and ways of thinking. She commented that being a scholarship recipient not only enabled her to earn an academic degree, but also resulted in a meaningful journey filled with challenges and exploration. Her experience studying in Taiwan has become an important source of inspiration and growth, guiding her toward the next stage of her future.

The event venue also featured an exhibition of award-winning works from the 14th "Taiwan — So Amazing! Photography, Essay, and Short Video Contest." Through photography and writing, scholarship recipients documented Taiwan's landscapes, culture, and everyday life from their own perspectives. Spanning majestic mountains and coastlines to daily scenes hidden within urban alleyways, the works not only showcased Taiwan's diverse characteristics, but also reflected the students' deep appreciation for and emotional connection to their years of study in Taiwan.

Article source：https://www.thehubnews.net/archives/630196

SOURCE The Hub News