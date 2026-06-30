From "Traveling with Children" to "A Vacation for the Whole Family": The Sanya EDITION Redefines Family Travel Experiences

SANYA, China, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As family travel continues to evolve, the concept of a family vacation is shifting from simply traveling with children to creating meaningful experiences for every family member. Today's families increasingly seek a balance between togetherness and personal time, where children can explore and grow while parents enjoy moments of relaxation and self-discovery. Recognizing this emerging travel trend, The Sanya EDITION, EDITION Hotels' resort destination in China under Marriott International's luxury lifestyle portfolio, introduces a distinctive family vacation experience that combines accommodation, dining, children's activities, and adults-only leisure spaces. Guided by its "Our Vacation" philosophy, the resort reimagines family travel by creating opportunities for shared memories while respecting the interests and needs of every family member.

The Sanya EDITION Summer Camp Speed Speed The Sanya EDITION Summer Camp

Designed to encourage independent experiences for young travelers, The Sanya EDITION presents the "Punk Planet" Summer Camp, a fully hosted children's program inspired by the imaginative world of steampunk. Blending elements of technology, art, culture, and island exploration, the camp features immersive storytelling and themed challenges, creating a fun and creative growth experience for children aged 3 to 12.

One of the highlights of this summer's family vacation offering is the debut of the Joybox Playland Ocean View Suite, a newly launched two-bedroom family suite designed specifically for family travelers. Spanning approximately 270 square meters, the interconnected suite balances shared family living with personal space, featuring ocean-view balconies and thoughtfully curated residential amenities that enhance both extended stays and family vacations.

Unlike conventional family accommodations, the Joybox suite features a dedicated indoor play area inspired by a child's pencil case. Complete with slides, a ball pit, and interactive play zones, the suite transforms everyday family travel into an immersive play experience. Children are free to explore a world of imagination while parents enjoy a more relaxed and effortless island getaway.

The fully hosted Punk Planet Summer Camp invites children to embark on their own island adventure under the guidance of trained activity specialists. From creative workshops such as mechanical butterfly crafts, steampunk lamps, and shell-decorated mirrors to baking sessions and tropical beverage-making experiences, the program combines creativity with hands-on learning. Outdoor activities include coconut harvesting, coconut tree climbing, snorkeling, water battles, and pool surfing, encouraging curiosity, teamwork, creativity, and a spirit of exploration through play.

Beyond the summer camp experience, the resort's Playland Kids Club offers a wide range of family-friendly recreational facilities. Designed as an interactive entertainment destination for children, Playland features a Kids Club, Family Pool, Playland Train, Cool Karting Track, and the Playland Mini Town. Young guests can drive miniature karts, ride the train throughout the resort, and explore themed spaces including a princess castle, art gallery, fire station, and market village. Additional activities such as arts and crafts, bubble parties, and outdoor games provide endless opportunities for fun and creativity.

While children immerse themselves in exploration and adventure, parents can enjoy time of their own at the resort's iconic Beach Club. Reserved exclusively for adults, the Beach Club is located beside The Sanya EDITION's signature Private Ocean and Ocean Pool. Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, the venue features sunken seating, overwater hammocks, and an open-air bar, creating a relaxed social atmosphere complemented by ocean views, sunset experiences, and live DJ performances.

This summer, the resort also introduces the "Our Vacation" EDITION Family Package. Guests can enjoy accommodation in an ocean-view room, daily breakfast for two adults and one child under 12, and half day hosted childcare experience for children aged 3 to 12. The package additionally includes an adults-only cocktail and snack experience at the Beach Club, children's amenities, daily themed activities, and a professional vacation photography session, offering a seamless family vacation experience tailored to the needs of every family member.

At The Sanya EDITION, family vacations are no longer about following the same schedule. Instead, every family member is encouraged to enjoy experiences that reflect their own interests and pace. While children discover the world through exploration and growth, parents can embrace the island lifestyle and enjoy the present moment. This summer, The Sanya EDITION invites families to reimagine the meaning of a vacation through a destination that seamlessly blends design, island living, and family experiences.

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ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time. Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it. For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 22 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lake Como.

SOURCE The Sanya EDITION