The Sanya EDITION Introduces a Contemporary Sportcation Experience in a Design-Led Island Resort Setting

SANYA, China, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As sport, wellness, and leisure continue to converge in modern travel, Sportcation, a travel trend that combines sport and vacation experiences, is gaining momentum among global travelers. As the resort destination of EDITION Hotels, Marriott's luxury lifestyle brand in China, The Sanya EDITION leverages its iconic island setting, design-led spaces, and diverse recreational facilities to create an integrated Sportcation experience, combining movement, wellbeing, and social connection for travelers seeking a balance between activity and relaxation.

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As travel continues to evolve, island escapes are increasingly defined by a balance between movement, wellbeing, and social connection. Sportcation, a lifestyle-driven travel approach combining sport and leisure, is emerging as a key trend among modern travelers.

At The Sanya EDITION, this concept is translated into an integrated resort experience where sport is embedded into the natural environment, shaped by ocean views, open space, and tropical light.

The resort's Private Ocean, a 20,000-square-meter man-made seawater lagoon overlooking the South China Sea, serves as the main setting for water-based activities. Guests can enjoy kayaking, paddleboarding, and water biking in calm and controlled waters. Compared to open-sea conditions, the lagoon offers a more accessible and relaxed environment for guests to stay active.

The resort features multiple pool environments, each designed to offer a distinct social and leisure experience. These include the rooftop Sky Bar pool, the Beach Club pool, the Family Pool, and the Ocean Pool filled with filtered seawater. Across these spaces, swimming, lounging, and social interaction are integrated with curated music, cocktails, and light dining.

Within the Beach Club setting, sport is designed to be social and low-barrier. Beach volleyball introduces a lively and interactive atmosphere, while table curling provides a more casual, recreational option. These activities emphasize participation and connection rather than performance.

Fitness facilities are designed to connect indoor and outdoor environments. Outdoor training zones feature a range of functional fitness equipment, including battle ropes and strength training stations, integrated into landscaped surroundings. The indoor gym is equipped with Technogym systems, supporting structured fitness routines.

Wellness at The Sanya EDITION extends beyond traditional spa experiences. The two-level spa includes 11 treatment rooms and incorporates therapies inspired by the local tropical environment. Daily yoga, Pilates, and meditation sessions are scheduled based on natural light cycles to support a slower and more intentional pace.

The resort offers both professional and social court experiences.

The property features an ITF-certified acrylic tennis court and Hainan's first natural grass tennis court, designed for both performance and visual appeal. The natural grass court uses Platinum TE Paspalum grass suited for tropical conditions.

Padel and pickleball courts provide more accessible and social sports options, encouraging interaction among guests. All courts are equipped with energy-efficient lighting for both daytime and evening use.

Pool tables are integrated into public areas of the resort. During the day, they function as casual recreational points, while in the evening they transition into a more social and relaxed environment.

The Sportcation concept is designed to target leisure travelers seeking a balance between activity and relaxation, while reinforcing The Sanya EDITION's positioning as a lifestyle-driven luxury resort. By integrating sport, wellness, and social interaction into the guest journey, the resort enhances overall stay experience and encourages longer engagement across different facilities.

At The Sanya EDITION, sport is not an added feature, but part of the overall resort structure. By combining ocean, landscape, and design-led facilities, the property presents a contemporary model of island travel that emphasizes balance, flexibility, and connection to both body and environment.

Key Facts

Location: Haitang Bay, Sanya

Property Type: Modern luxury lifestyle resort

Core Concept: Sportcation (sport + leisure)

Key Features: Private Ocean, tennis courts, Beach Club activities, wellness programs

Target Audience: Leisure travelers seeking active and social resort experiences

Q: What is Sportcation at The Sanya EDITION?

A: It is a lifestyle-driven travel experience combining sport, wellness, and leisure within an integrated resort environment.

Q: What are the main activity highlights?

A: Guests can enjoy water sports, tennis, padel, fitness training, wellness classes, and social sports like beach volleyball.

Q: Who is the experience designed for?

A: It is designed for leisure travelers looking for a balance between relaxation, activity, and social engagement.

Download link for images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/103k_KMhWmsrrBBvvMQNBw5iVXN6ADE3T?usp=sharing

For more information, please visit official website:

https://www.editionhotels.com/sanya/

Instagram: @editionsanya

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time. Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it. For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 22 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lake Como.

SOURCE The Sanya EDITION