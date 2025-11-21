From Vietnam to Italy to the Middle East: Better by MTA Expands Platinum Network of Global Healthcare Excellence

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better by MTA, the premier medical tourism platform dedicated to promoting transparency, access, and high quality in global healthcare, is proud to announce that three distinguished institutions have joined its network as Platinum Members: Vinmec (Vietnam), Saudi German Health (MENA region), and Health Lombardy / Assolombarda (Italy). These new members bring exceptional standards, deep clinical expertise, and innovative healthcare systems that further elevate Better by MTA's commitment to helping patients find trusted world-class care abroad.

Meet the New Platinum Members

Saudi German Health (MENA region)

Building on a long legacy as medical pioneers in the Kingdom, Saudi German Health was founded by the Batterjee family and has become one of the leading private healthcare providers across the Middle East and North Africa.

Stretching across the MENA region, with a vast network of existing and upcoming hospitals and clinics across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen, Egypt, Morocco and Pakistan, Saudi German Health is a pillar in countless communities, providing comprehensive and holistic care and exceptional service to millions of patients each year.

Under the umbrella of Saudi German Health are prominent brands such as Saudi German Hospital, Saudi German Clinics, Beverly Clinics, Saudi German Pharmacy, and Saudi German Academy. Together, these brands offer a comprehensive and holistic approach to healthcare delivering on Saudi German Health's 'Caring like Family' promise.

The 'German' in Saudi German Health has emerged from its foundational association since 1988 with German university hospitals to bring German healthcare standards to the region. By bringing together a talented team of highly qualified and experienced healthcare professionals, state-of-the-art technologies, empathetic patient experience, and the highest international standards and practices, Saudi German Health is well-known for driving positive development and transforming the healthcare sector in the region from the very beginning.

(saudigermanhealth.com)

"We are honored to join the Platinum membership of Better by MTA. For Saudi German Health, this milestone reflects our long-term commitment to raising healthcare standards, fostering global partnerships, and delivering compassionate excellence to patients regionally and internationally, always guided by our purpose and ethos of Caring Like Family." — Saudi German Health

Vinmec (Vietnam)

Vinmec is the No.1 choice for international patients in Vietnam, serving over 500,000 patients from 200+ countries. As the first hospital in Vietnam accredited by JCI, Vinmec sets global standards in safety and quality. Developed by Vingroup as the nation's only not-for-profit private academic healthcare system, it operates a network of 9 international hospitals and 6 clinics. (vinmec.com)

Through its exclusive Cleveland Clinic Connected partnership, Vinmec brings world-class expertise to Vietnam. Its Centers of Excellence in Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Allergy & Clinical Immunology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and IVF are supported by cutting-edge technologies including 3D printing, robotics, and AI. Vinmec also offers tailored medical tourism packages

"At Vinmec, we pursue the vision of building an advanced academic healthcare system where clinical excellence, compassion, and innovation go hand in hand. Collaborating with Better by MTA allows us to connect with international peers who share the same aspiration to enhance healthcare quality, develop patient-centered solutions, and foster global collaboration. Through this partnership, Vinmec seeks to contribute to the collective effort of offering international patients more safe and trusted options in their healthcare and wellness journey"

— Vinmec Healthcare System

Health Lombardy (Italy)

Health Lombardy is a network of healthcare facilities associated with Assolombarda, one of Italy's most important private associations. Its mission is to showcase the healthcare excellence of Lombardy — both public and private institutions — to an international audience, and to offer international patients access to some of Europe's most advanced treatments and clinical pathways. The network leverages a mature healthcare ecosystem, strong research and educational infrastructure, highly rated hospitals (including multiple IRCCS institutions), and private-public partnerships to maintain a high level of care, efficiency, and innovation. (healthlombardy.eu)

"Health Lombardy's admission as a Platinum Member confirms the quality of the work carried out over the years to enhance a healthcare ecosystem based on public-private collaboration and strengthens the platform's ability to serve as a bridge between our healthcare system and international patients.



In Lombardy, every year more than 1.5 million patients — many from abroad — access advanced treatments and high-quality pathways: our region is indeed an international benchmark for innovation, research and excellence in care, and with this partnership we further reinforce our global vocation." — Cristian Ferraris, Deputy Director General Assolombarda and Organisation, Development, Marketing and Life Science Department Director



Strengthening Global Healthcare Collaboration

Better by MTA's Platinum Member tier is reserved for providers and networks who not only meet rigorous clinical and operational standards, but who also demonstrate leadership in patient-centeredness, international outreach, and innovation. With the addition of Vinmec, Saudi German Health, and Health Lombardy, Better by MTA broadens its geographic reach and deepens the variety of excellence available to medical travelers seeking transparency, safety, and quality.

About Better by MTA

Better is a global platform that bridges the key players in the medical tourism ecosystem, connecting medical travelers, qualified facilitators, and accredited providers to drive a seamless medical travel process. Better provides access to trusted providers, robust education, financing options, and unparalleled quality care, improving the medical travel experience.

This cutting-edge system also caters to accredited medical providers globally, offering a one-stop-shop for system integration and communication, streamlining patient matching, automating processes, and boosting conversion rates.

To learn more please visit: https://www.better.medicaltourism.com/

