From Volatility to Income Opportunity -- CSOP KOSPI 200 Covered Call Active ETF (3537.HK) Debuts on HKEX Tomorrow

HONG KONG, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOP KOSPI 200 Covered Call Active ETF (3537.HK) will list on Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 31st July 2026. 3537.HK seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily (i) using a synthetic representative sampling strategy to obtain an exposure to the KOSPI 200 Index through KOSPI 200 futures; and (ii) selling call options on the KOSPI 200 Index to receive call options premium. 3537.HK has a listing price of around HK$7.8 per unit, trading unit of 100, and management fee of 0.99%.

CSOP KOSPI 200 Covered Call Active ETF

Option premiums tend to increase with market volatility. Amid elevated annualized volatility of 60.1% in the KOSPI 200 Index, the KOSPI 200 Index covered call strategy delivered a strong return of 25.4% YTD in 2026[1]. In parallel, global quarterly net inflows into KOSPI 200 Index Covered Call ETFs accelerated, reaching around KRW 2 trillion (around HK$10.5 billion) in 2026 Q1[2], reflecting growing investor interest in the strategy.

CSOP KOSPI 200 Covered Call Active ETF (3537.HK) aims to provide monthly distributions primarily through the collection of option premiums, offering an income-oriented solution for investors seeking potential yield enhancement[3]. By generating option premium income, the strategy may provide a partial buffer during market downturns compared with holding the KOSPI 200 Index alone. At CSOP Asset Management ("CSOP"), our US$34.8 billion (around HK$272.8 billion) in derivatives exposure reflects our extensive derivatives management capabilities[4]. 3537.HK offers investors professionally managed access to a covered call strategy, without the complexity of managing options positions themselves.

A covered call strategy is an options trading strategy that involves holding a long position in a particular asset (for example, a stock, a commodity, a bond, a currency, or an index) while simultaneously writing call options on the same asset. Covered call strategies have been gaining strong traction in the increasingly competitive global ETF market. In Hong Kong, covered call ETFs have recorded robust net inflows of HK$22.6 billion so far this year, underscoring growing investor demand for income-enhancing strategies[5]. CSOP HSCEI Covered Call Active ETF (2802.HK) has also benefited from this momentum, attracting HK$10.3 billion, the highest in the category[6].

Ms. Ding Chen, CEO of CSOP stated, "Building on the success of CSOP HSCEI Covered Call Active ETF (2802.HK), which has amassed an AUM of HK$9.1 billion within just a few months[7], we are proud to introduce CSOP KOSPI 200 Covered Call Active ETF (3537.HK). This ETF provides investors with another income-oriented solution that aims to deliver monthly distributions and enhance portfolio resilience amid volatility in the Korean market."

About CSOP Asset Management

CSOP Asset Management is the largest ETF/ETP issuer in Hong Kong*. As of 30th June 2026, CSOP's total AUM stood at about US$45.3 billion (about HK$355.0 billion), supported by a robust ETF ecosystem and a lineup of 70 ETF/ETPs and 5 mutual funds across Hong Kong and Singapore**. In 2026, 6 of the 10 most actively traded ETPs in Hong Kong were managed by CSOP***.

*Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, as of 30th June 2026. Based on assets under management of all share classes of ETFs (including leveraged and inverse products) listed in Hong Kong, excluding ETFs with multiple listings. ** Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, as of 30th June 2026. ***Source: Bloomberg, from 1st January 2026 to 31st May 2026.

Disclaimer and Important Notices

Investment involves risks. Investors should refer to the Prospectus and the Product Key Facts Statement for further details, including product features and the full list of risk factors. This material is prepared by CSOP Asset Management Limited and has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong. Please read the detailed disclosure and disclaimer carefully by accessing website (https://www.csopasset.com/en/education/disclaimer_en_forKospiCoveredC.html).

[1] Source: Bloomberg, as of 30th June 2026. KOSPI 200 Covered Call Strategy applies CKOSPI2A Index which is of similar strategy for reference only and are not indicative of the actual return likely to be achieved by the fund. [2] Source: Bloomberg, as of 2026 Q1. [3] The Manager intends to declare and pay monthly dividends. However, there is neither a guarantee that such dividends will be made nor will there be a target level of dividend payout. The Manager may, at its discretion, pay dividend out of capital. Payments of dividends out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any distributions involving payment of dividends out of the Sub-Fund's capital or effectively out of capital may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Unit of the Sub-Fund and will reduce any capital appreciation for the unitholders of the Sub-Fund. [4] Source: As of 30th June 2026.The notional amount of derivative (exchange traded futures, swap and listed option) in CSOP investment portfolio. [5] Source: Bloomberg, as of 30th June 2026. [6] Source: Bloomberg, as of 30th June 2026, based on net inflows among products in the same category in Hong Kong. [7] Source: CSOP, as of 21st July 2026. CSOP HSCEI Covered Call Active ETF was listed on HKEX on 11 December 2025.

SOURCE CSOP Asset Management Limited