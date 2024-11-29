Full access to the on-side data of the new generation of centralized control system helps the digital intelligent transformation of Kashgar power grid

KASHGAR, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, as the home screen of the centralized monitoring hall of the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company switched to a new generation of centralized monitoring E6000 system interface, it marked the official operation of the new generation of substation centralized monitoring system of the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company.

As a technical support system for grid equipment monitoring and fault disposal, the new generation of centralized monitoring system is a special equipment monitoring system tailored to the needs of substation business. The system can comprehensively monitor equipment abnormal information and auxiliary equipment information such as fire and firefighting, which is closely related to the operation safety of substations, and achieve a high degree of data integration with production information systems such as robots and remote intelligent inspection. Through intelligent linkage, the system can not only meet the needs of comprehensive equipment monitoring, but also effectively support the "two alternative" services of substation operation and maintenance - that is, equipment condition monitoring instead of manual patrol and one-click control instead of traditional inverted operation.

So far, the company has completed a total of 236,900 monitoring information access works for 200 substations of 35 kV and above. In addition, the system can automatically generate intelligent reports and monitor logs through faulty information, which greatly reduces the workload of monitors to process information. The robot intelligent inspection function can replace the missing items and omissions that may be caused by manual inspection, doubling the inspection efficiency of all substations belonging to the Kashgar Power Grid.

Next, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will accelerate information access such as auxiliary control, Baoxin substation, fault recording, promote intelligent patrol instead of manual inspection and one-click control instead of traditional inverted gate operation, deepen the application of "two substitution", steadily promote the intelligent management and digital transformation of the company's equipment, and constantly improve the practicality and effectiveness of the centralized control system.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company