Fushi Tech and Commonwealth Concepts Singapore Partner to Launch Integrated One-Stop Digital Platform for F&B Excellence

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fushi Tech, a global provider of integrated AI & digital solutions for merchants, today announced a strategic partnership with Commonwealth Concepts, Singapore's renowned food and lifestyle group. Through its Fynix suite of F&B solutions, Fushi Tech will replace Commonwealth's multiple vendor systems with a single unified platform covering mobile ordering, payments, point-of-sale (POS), and customer management (CRM).

One Platform. Four Critical Systems. Zero Fragmentation.

Traditional F&B operators typically manage 3-5 separate vendor relationships for their digital infrastructure, with one for mobile apps, another for payments, a third for POS systems, and yet another for customer data. Each system operates in isolation, creating data silos, integration headaches, and operational complexity.

Fushi Tech's approach is fundamentally different. Through its Fynix-branded suite, the company delivers what Commonwealth Concepts needed - a truly integrated one-stop solution where every component is purpose-built to work together.

FYNIX Mobile App - Android & iOS ordering and digital wallet

MAKQR POS - Front-end point of sale management

Yeahpay - Integrated payment processing and settlement

Ascentis CRM - AI-powered customer data and loyalty platform

"The one-stop advantage isn't just convenience," said Johnson Tan, Vice President of Fushi Tech. "When all your systems work together from the start, you can understand your customers better, see your full business picture in real time, and create seamless experiences whether customers are using your app or ordering in-store."

Complete Digital Transformation for Singapore Market

The partnership represents a full digital upgrade for Commonwealth Concepts, whose portfolio includes 16 established brands such as PastaMania, The Marmalade Pantry, and Bedrock Bar & Grill. The initiative includes the following:

Redesigning the existing TriplePlus rewards program for better scalability

Rolling out across customer, corporate, and staff membership programs

Personalizing offers and promotions based on customer preferences

Managing campaigns including exclusive discounts, rebates, and special gifts

Johnson Tan added: "We're honoured to partner with Commonwealth Concepts, a company that understands digital transformation isn't about buying more technology, it's about making everything work together. Our platform shows that you don't have to choose between having lots of features and having them work seamlessly. You can have both."

The Future of F&B Technology: Integration Over Fragmentation

This partnership shows how the F&B industry's approach to digital transformation is evolving. Early adopters focused on adding digital features one at a time, such as online ordering or loyalty programs. Now, industry leaders like Commonwealth Concepts are looking for platforms where everything connects, data flows seamlessly between systems, and customers get a consistent experience everywhere.

Fushi Tech's one-stop approach represents this shift. It's a platform where ordering, payments, operations, and customer relationships work together as one integrated system rather than separate tools that need complex workarounds to communicate.

About Commonwealth Concepts

Commonwealth Concepts is a Singapore-based food and lifestyle group focused on building distinctive, well-crafted brands across dining, bakery, and gourmet retail. Known for its attention to quality, consistency, and guest experience, the group operates across multiple formats and continues to thoughtfully expand its presence in Singapore and the region.

About Fushi Tech

Fushi Tech is a global provider of integrated digital solutions for merchants, currently serving clients across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and Australia. The company specializes in providing unified platforms that bring together ordering, payments, customer management, and AI-powered solution to help businesses operate more efficiently.

