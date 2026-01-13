Merchant Retention Rate Exceeds 90%: Fushi Tech Marching into Overseas Markets by Utilizing AI Products

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI boom continues to gain momentum. As institutions predicted that 2026 will be a pivotal year for AI applications transitioning from "technical verification" to "commercial promotion."

According to China Fortune Securities, this shift is primarily driven by three key turning points: First, the gradual maturation of technology, with many large-scale models now equipped with capabilities such as robust tool invocation, multi-modal understanding, and autonomous planning. Second, continuous policy support, as the government advocates for the "AI+" initiative, emphasizing the formation of commercial applications. Third, resonance in market demand, spanning from cost reduction and efficiency improvement in the business sector to widespread adoption in the consumer market[1].

Against this backdrop, many Chinese companies are turning their attention to overseas markets, exporting China's AI capabilities to establish a differentiated competitive advantage against international rivals. Fushi Tech is one such example.

Fushi Tech, an ecosystem company under the Hong Kong-listed firm YEAHKA(9923.HK), positions itself as a global AI service provider to merchants. It's currently serving clients across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, etc., offering services including store operations, membership management, and payment management to merchants worldwide.

Johnson Tan, Vice President of Fushi Tech, previously noted in an interview that the company began increasing its AI R&D investments in 2023, leveraging AI innovations to empower business decision-making and enhance operational efficiency.

In 2025, Fushi Tech's AI products began to materialize. In March of that year, the company announced the launch of an AI Agent for the F&B industry in Southeast Asia, followed by another AI Agent product called AI SHOP.

Currently, Fushi Tech's core product portfolio includes AI CRM and AI SHOP. AI CRM aggregates massive merchant and membership data, unlocking significant commercial value. Upcoming innovative features include natural language interaction for generating customer acquisition pages. For instance, merchants can simply describe their products, services, and conversion goals, and the system will leverage AI technologies like natural language processing to automatically create and deploy customer acquisition pages for direct marketing use. This represents not just a tool upgrade but also an Agent-powered solution that helps merchants respond agilely to market demands, shortening the distance from insight to business growth.

AI SHOP, on the other hand, dynamically generates product categories based on user descriptions in familiar languages, creating a personalized shopping experience. The entire process allows seamless switching between category scenarios, anticipates consumer needs in advance based on customer preferences and behavioral data, and proactively recommends optimal shopping combinations to enhance sales conversion rates.

It has become a consensus among many industry insiders that 2026 is a critical year for agents to "create economic value." Tang Jie, a professor at Tsinghua University and founder of ZhiPu, recently highlighted three factors that will determine the future trajectory of agents: value rigidity, cost control, and development speed. He emphasized that the primary factor is whether Agents can address genuinely high-value human needs. Secondly, implementation costs must be controllable to ensure commercial viability. Lastly, in an era of rapid iteration for large-scale models, "competing on speed and time" is crucial, as companies need to quickly validate and capture market opportunities within limited time windows[2].

In terms of results, Fushi Tech currently serves over 220 brands, more than 34,000 merchants, and over 40 million customers. With the support of AI, the merchant retention rate exceeds 90%, far surpassing the customer retention rates achieved through traditional marketing methods.

Public information indicates that Fushi Tech has completed multiple rounds of financing, with investors including SF SoFast and Cowin Capital, among other well-known domestic investment institutions [3, 4]. It is reported that Fushi Tech has invited Mr. Zeng Zijian to join the company and lead its financial management, financing, and capital market operations. Previously, Zeng worked at Goldman Sachs and RedNote.

In terms of market strategy, Fushi Tech will continue to delve deeper into the application scenarios of AI technology, both internally and externally, to further solidify its AI R&D achievements and rapidly expand its overseas business scale.

