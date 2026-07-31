Fushi Tech Rolls Out AI Agents for Overseas Merchants, Transforming Customer Service and Business Conversion

Fushi Tech welcomes its first overseas customer, deploying Fynix AI agent solution—the first digital employee for service businesses.

HONG KONG, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For service businesses, the moments that matter most often happen before customers walk in.

"How much does it cost?""Which store is closest to me?""Can I still book an appointment today?"

These are among the most common customer inquiries received every day. While simple, they consume significant customer service resources. Especially for brand chains, fragmented communication channels, slow response times, and low appointment conversion rates have become major obstacles to business growth.

Recently, a leading Singapore-based hair salon chain officially partnered with Fushi Tech, becoming the first overseas customer to adopt Fushi's Fynix AI Agent solution. Operating multiple locations across Singapore, the brand sought to leverage AI to modernize customer engagement, appointment management, and day-to-day store operations.

To address these challenges, Fynix first unified customer conversations across WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, TikTok, and other social platforms, enabling centralized omnichannel communication.

Available 24/7, the AI Agent instantly answers high-frequency questions such as pricing, business hours, and store locations while supporting natural multi-turn conversations. When more complex requests arise, conversations are seamlessly transferred to human staff, allowing businesses to maintain high service quality while significantly improving response efficiency.

For multi-location businesses, managing store-specific information presents another challenge. Pricing, available services, and operating hours often vary from one branch to another. Through its AI-powered knowledge base, Fynix centralizes information across every store location. When customers share their location or postal code, the platform leverages location-based services (LBS) to recommend the nearest branch and instantly retrieve accurate service offerings, pricing, and operating information. This enables more accurate customer assistance while increasing appointment conversion rates.

Beyond answering customer inquiries, Fynix is designed to help merchants drive measurable business growth, as what managers truly care about is not simply how many customer messages are answered, but how much business those conversations generate.

Fynix provides an end-to-end customer engagement and marketing workflow. After completing a consultation, customers can instantly book appointments online. Automated reminders are then sent before scheduled visits to reduce no-shows. Once services are completed, customers are automatically invited to leave Google reviews, helping merchants continuously strengthen their local reputation and online presence.

Meanwhile, the management dashboard provides real-time visibility into key operational metrics, including inquiry volume, appointment conversion rates, and the performance of individual stores. This allows managers to quickly identify issues and optimize their operational strategies. From customer inquiries and appointment bookings to post-service reviews, the entire customer journey is managed through an AI-powered closed-loop workflow.

As the first customer to deploy Fynix AI agent solution, this hair salon brand represents more than a successful implementation. More importantly, it demonstrates Fushi's ability not only to build scalable AI capabilities, but also to develop general-purpose AI Agent products for real-world business needs.

In fact, service businesses with multiple locations and appointment-based operations often face similar challenges, including fragmented customer communication, high customer service costs, inefficient appointment management, and low conversion rates. Whether in beauty, wellness, fitness, pet care, dental services, or education, these businesses all need more efficient customer communication, smarter appointment management, and better operational insights.

With its first overseas deployment successfully validated, Fushi is now building a replicable and rapidly deployable AI solution for service businesses worldwide. In the future, merchants across different industries will be able to adopt the AI capabilities they need without starting from scratch.

As AI continues to reshape the service industry, competition is shifting from manpower and experience to intelligent operations. For service businesses overseas, AI is evolving from an efficiency tool into a core capability that connects customers, supports operations, and drives business growth.

SOURCE Fushi