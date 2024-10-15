Fusion of port, industry and city catalyzes fresh urban development momentum

RIZHAO, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: In Rizhao, a fresh tableau of eco-centric port-industry-city integration is slowly unfurling and injecting new vigor into urban advancement.

As a city born and thriving from its port, Rizhao's growth is intricately intertwined with the sea and harbor. Improving the port economy, coastal industries, and service standards is how the fusion of port, industry and city has become this seaside city's key to success.

In 2023, Rizhao Port boasted a cargo throughput of 593 million metric tons, propelling it to sixth nationally and seventh globally. The coastal industries' output value accounted for over 85 percent of the total industrial output, serving as a potent engine propelling Rizhao's urban evolution.

To ensure the continual success of integrated port, industry and city development, Rizhao consistently prioritizes the unity of these relationships for urban progress.

Rizhao is focused on crafting a port-centric national logistics hub, a nexus for land-sea connectivity in the Yellow River Basin, and an energy hub in northern China, which emphasizes the unified development of the port and city. By focusing on port infrastructure, comprehensive transportation system construction, and industry nurturing, the aim is to fortify the port's competitive edge and hasten the establishment of a world-class maritime port.

With a focus on ecological priorities and green growth, Rizhao Port is progressively relocating bulk and general cargo operations to areas further from the urban center. Through a shift towards intelligence-driven operations, the endeavor is to support the development of a green and smart city.

Concurrently, Rizhao Port firmly instills the notion of a "garden-style port", harmonizing landscaping designs to foster a symbiotic relationship between the port's aesthetics and the natural surroundings.

Moreover, Rizhao is expanding its urban network, actively attracting high-quality projects. The delegations of Rizhao actively engage in targeted investment promotional events across the country, continually exploring port traffic, optimizing bonded trade operations, and propelling both port growth and city service in tandem for economic expansion.

Rizhao stands poised to shine in its journey of high-quality integration of port, industry and city, which displays its dynamism and boundless potential. With reforms forging ahead, the future of Rizhao holds great promise.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn