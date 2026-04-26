Rizhao unveils hands-on learning tours for young visitors

RIZHAO, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Just a short trip from South Korea, Rizhao in Shandong province offers sandy shores, mountain trails, and centuries of history for young learners.

With direct ferries from Pyeongtaek, as well as a 1.5-hour flight from Busan or Incheon to Qingdao plus a short drive of about one hour, the city is an accessible option for student travel.

To better serve international groups, the city has developed four specialized "Study Tour" themes that encourage students to learn through hands-on exploration and site-specific activities.

Discovering cultural heritage

Rizhao offers an in-depth exploration of China's ancient traditions. At the Rizhao Museum, history comes to life through simulated archaeological digs and black pottery workshops. Tiantai Mountain provides insights into ancient solar worship. Complementing these sites, traditional craft sessions allow students to try local skills such as the Liu Family's craft of making frog-shaped buttons and Wulian cut-pile embroidery.

Exploring science and innovation

Science and technology are central to Rizhao's educational appeal. The Rizhao Science and Technology Museum features a range of interactive experiments, while those interested in modern industry can observe the scale of heavy manufacturing at Shandong Iron & Steel Group. Students can also explore the basics of aviation by assembling model aircraft at Lanshan Airport.

Investigating ecological lessons

Rizhao's unique geography serves as a natural laboratory for ecological discovery. At the Wanpingkou Scenic Area, boat trips are paired with essential maritime first-aid training, and students can observe marine ecosystems up close along the coast at Liujia Bay.

Inland, the mountains offer a masterclass in biodiversity; Fulai Mountain serves as a sanctuary for ancient flora, while Wulian and Jiuxian Mountains act as open-air classrooms for geology and botany.

Experiencing rural life

To understand the heartbeat of the region, students are invited into the fields. At the Rizhao Tea Innovation Park, the "living classroom" involves the process of picking and processing tea leaves. Meanwhile, rural tourism hubs like Xishan Lanli provide a window into traditional farming lifestyles, allowing students to participate in seasonal agricultural activities.

With its rich culture, diverse landscapes, and convenient transport links, Rizhao offers students a chance to learn by doing, explore new traditions, and create lasting memories.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn