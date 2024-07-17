FutureGrail Presents "Patek Philippe: Eternal Icons" Thematic Auction

A Curated Selection of Unmatched Quality and Rarity

"We are incredibly excited to present 'Patek Philippe: Eternal Icons,' an auction dedicated to the finest vintage Patek Philippe timepieces," says Mr Ali Nael, CEO and Founder of FutureGrail. "This event represents our commitment to offering the highest quality and rarest timepieces to collectors worldwide."

The auction presents a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of horological history. This thematic sale of Patek Philippe features timepieces renowned for their historical significance and rarity. Many of these pieces are featured in esteemed horological publications, and have been thoroughly inspected and described by FutureGrail's veteran expert, Mr Arnaud Tellier, in collaboration with wristwatch expert, Mr Eric Tortella. In addition to the comprehensive condition reports, some select key pieces will come complete with a full study and passport authored by Mr Eric Tortella.

The auction's entire catalogue features the best of the best quality from Patek Philippe, including rare double-signed pieces from worldwide Patek Philippe retailers, watches with Breguet numerals, and some of the best-known examples of their kind.

Highlights include:

An Auction Not to be Missed

This auction is set to be one of the most significant Patek Philippe sales in recent history, offering collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire some of the most sought-after timepieces. FutureGrail's dedication to quality and transparency ensures that every piece is presented with the utmost integrity and expertise.

Auction Previews in Singapore, Geneva and Dubai

For the first time, FutureGrail will host pre-auction viewings overseas. Collectors and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to view the collection in three exclusive locations:

Singapore

Venue: FutureGrail Museum and Vault

Address: 100E Pasir Panjang Rd, B&D Building, #03-01/03-02,118521, Singapore

Dates: 2nd August (VIP Reception) and daily viewings from 5th August to 21st August 2024

Geneva

Venue: La Maison de l'Horlogerie

Address: Rue du Cendrier 24, 1201 Genève

Dates: 29th August to 2nd September 2024

Dubai

Venue: Opera Gallery Dubai

Address: Gate Village Building 3, DIFC Po Box 506737, Dubai

Dates: 6th September to 9th September 2024

For detailed directions to register for the previews, please visit www.futuregrail.com/base/events.

Global Participation

The auction is expected to attract a diverse group of attendees from around the world, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. With the growing interest in Patek Philippe timepieces, the event is anticipated to draw significant attention from collectors and horology enthusiasts alike.

FutureGrail's Commitment to Excellence

FutureGrail offers one of the lowest buyer's premiums in the industry, set at only 5%, ensuring a fair and accessible market for collectors, with the goal of fostering long-term relationships and customer success. FutureGrail stands behind the watches offered for sale, backed by rigorous grading and in-house expertise.

Expert Insights

Arnaud Tellier, Head of Curation at FutureGrail and former head of the Patek Philippe Museum, emphasises the importance of expert assessment in ensuring the integrity of auctioned items. "Our role is to accurately assess items, identifying their origin, authenticity, state of preservation, and market value," says Tellier.

Mohsin Rizvi, COO of FutureGrail, adds,"Patek Philippe has crafted some of the finest watches in history, elevating them from timekeeping devices into mechanical masterpieces. With a focus on vintage masterpieces, this auction provides collectors an exciting opportunity to own exceptional watches they can proudly include in their collections."

How to Register

Participation in the online auction is simple. Bidders are required to register online and complete their verification at www.futuregrail.com/auctions to take part in the auction. All indicated pricing for the estimates and reserves is in USD. The auction lots can be viewed online and will also be physically on display for inspection at FutureGrail's Singapore headquarters, which features a tax-free storage facility and vaults. Buyers can opt to store their purchased watches in dual-key deposit boxes managed by themselves and Malca Amit, ship them via secure shipping, or collect them via airport-delivery at Changi Airport. FutureGrail's team will assist clients in managing the logistics to ensure a smooth process.

To view the collection prior to the auction, participants can attend the pre-auction viewings at the locations and dates stated above.

For more information and to register, please visit FutureGrail's Auction Page.

Instagram Competition: Win Business Class tickets to a Preview

To better engage the watch collector community, an Instagram competition will be held, where winners will receive a pair of Business Class tickets and a hotel stay to one of the auction previews. The prizes are as follows:

US & Europe Winners: Business class ticket and hotel stay in Geneva x 2

Middle East Winners: Business class ticket and hotel stay in Dubai x 2

APAC Winners: Business class ticket and hotel stay in Singapore x 2

How to Participate:

Post on Instagram photos of at least TWO Patek Philippe watches (owned by the participant). Every 2 Patek watches posted counts as 1 entry. Share the post with the hashtag #FutureGrailEternalIcons and tag @futuregrailofficial.

The participant's Instagram profile must be set to public for the duration of the competition. Alternatively, participants may submit their photos to [email protected]. The closing date for the competition is 5th August 2024. Terms and conditions will apply. For the recommended format, see the sample post below:

The top 10 most-liked submissions will be eligible for a double entry. Winner's will be announced on 5th August 2024. Winners must also be able to travel between the auction preview dates or winners will be chosen again.

Note: Participants should register for a free account on www.futuregrail.com and complete the KYC, which will be used for verification purposes only.

About FutureGrail

FutureGrail is a premier auction house specialising in rare and collectible timepieces. Our mission is to connect collectors with extraordinary timepieces, providing a platform for both seasoned and new collectors to discover and acquire their grail watches.

Under the leadership of industry experts, FutureGrail has become a notable fixture on the annual watch auction calendar, hosting multiple auctions each year. Our auctions are renowned for their meticulously curated collections, featuring exceptional, rare, and beautiful timepieces that captivate watch enthusiasts worldwide.

Join Us for Patek Philippe: Eternal Icons

Do not miss this extraordinary opportunity to acquire some of the finest Patek Philippe timepieces ever presented at auction. Register now to participate in this landmark event and witness the confluence of history, artistry, and horological excellence.

FutureGrail Pte Ltd

100E Pasir Panjang Road, B&D Building, 03-01/03-02, Singapore 118521

