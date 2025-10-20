GAC at the Canton Fair: Exploring a New Collaborative Model of Globalization for Chinese Enterprises -- Products, Ecosystems, and Culture

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, as a leading force in China's automotive industry going global, GAC participated in the 138th Canton Fair under the theme "Where Craft Meets Technology." Blending Lingnan cultural heritage with the spirit of the National Games, GAC showcased three flagship models: the GAC S7, AION UT, and HYPTEC HL. Through an integrated presentation of "Technology Globalization, Ecosystem Globalization, and Culture Globalization," GAC demonstrated its advancement from "product export" to "ecosystem export" and "system export," illustrating how Chinese brands are redefining their global presence with a broader vision, innovative pathways, and a forward-looking strategy.

Under the "One GAC 2.0" global strategy, GAC continues to strengthen its technological intelligence. At the GAC exhibition area, smart mobility took center stage through dedicated vehicle showcases, a VR immersive technology zone, and a planning display for global energy storage solutions. These offerings provided global buyers with an engaging, technology-driven mobility experience.

As an official partner of the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, and the only automotive brand participating in the 138th Canton Fair Music & Cuisine Festival, GAC created an immersive lifestyle space combining smart mobility, Cantonese cuisine, and interactive experiences. By presenting vehicles such as the M8, AION UT, and AION V in dynamic, mobile space scenarios, GAC empowered the gourmet experience and transformed these models into "mobile reception rooms," vividly showcasing new possibilities for human-vehicle life to global visitors.

GAC's relationship with the Canton Fair goes far beyond simple participation — it represents a "two-way journey" of urban development and industrial globalization. Since its first appearance at the Fair in 2012, GAC has evolved from a newcomer showcasing domestic products into a leader presenting advanced intelligent and electric vehicles, as well as cutting-edge innovations in new energy, smart connectivity, and sustainable mobility.

Looking ahead, under its "One GAC 2.0" global strategy, GAC will continue to strengthen its international presence across product layout, energy networks, service ecosystems, and brand culture, further solidifying its position as a new benchmark for Chinese automotive globalization.