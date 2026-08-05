GAC Australia Expands Football Footprint with Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC Partnerships

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05 Aug, 2026, 12:05 CST

SYDNEY, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Australia is expanding its football presence with strategic partnerships with Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC, bringing together two of Australia's leading professional clubs under one automotive brand. The dual-club collaboration marks a new chapter in GAC's commitment to "In Australia, For Australia" and connects the brand with football communities in two of the country's major cities.

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On 27 May 2026, GAC announced its partnership with Sydney FC, becoming a Premium Partner of one of Australia's most influential football clubs. The collaboration will include match-day activations at Allianz Stadium, fan engagement experiences, player appearances and digital content across club platforms. GAC will also support Sydney FC's Sky Blue Pathways initiatives, helping contribute to football development and community engagement.

On 24 July 2026, GAC and Melbourne City FC unveiled their partnership at AAMI Park. As the club's Official Automotive Partner, GAC will connect with Melbourne City FC's members, fans and wider local community through brand activation and football experiences, with its partnership spanning the men's and women's football program from the 2026/27 season.

Together, the partnerships strengthen GAC's local sports platform while complementing its growing global football network, which includes partnerships with Brazil's Flamengo, Mexico's Toluca and Colombia's Millonarios. From Australia to international markets, GAC is using football as a universal language to build emotional connections and deepen brand resonance.

The partnerships also create opportunities for GAC to bring its products and services into everyday moments around the game, from match-day travel and family experiences to digital storytelling and community initiatives. By meeting fans in stadiums, neighborhoods and club channels, GAC can translate its technology-led brand proposition into practical, engaging experiences that feel relevant to Australian customers. Together, these moments extend GAC's presence beyond the pitch.

SOURCE GAC

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