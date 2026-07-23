GAC Group's 30 Million Vehicle Milestone: The Numbers Behind "GAC Speed"

GUANGZHOU, China, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group) celebrated the production of its 30 millionth vehicle at a ceremony in Guangzhou, marking one of the fastest paths to that milestone among Chinese automakers. Founded in 1997, GAC reached the mark in just 29 years.

Global Reach Matches Scale

At the event, dubbed "Celebrating our family of 30 million owners," GAC presented the keys to its 30 millionth vehicle — the GAC M8 PHEV, known overseas as the GN8 — to international action star Tony Jaa. The gathering also brought together GAC owners from around the world, including a Middle Eastern customer who shared his ownership story onstage. Fittingly, GAC's 30 millionth customer is also based overseas.

Global Reach Matches Scale

GAC frames the milestone as a turning point in its shift from "exporting products" to a fully "systematized global expansion." Overseas markets are now the company's fastest-growing segment, with more than 540,000 of the 30 million cumulative units sold outside China — what GAC calls its "first growth curve." The company spans over 110 countries and regions, with exports reaching 121,483 units in the first half of 2026, up 132% year-over-year. GAC has set a 2026 overseas sales target of 250,000 to 300,000 units.

The company attributes this growth to its "One GAC 2.0" strategy, anchored by a "1551" framework guiding localized expansion across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, the CIS, and Europe. In the first half of 2026, GAC posted growth across all five regions — including a 1,129% month-over-month sales surge in Brazil and an 11%+ EV market share in Hong Kong SAR.

Built on Infrastructure, Not Circumstance

GAC operates seven overseas manufacturing plants and 746 sales and service outlets worldwide. In Thailand, the company launched GAC CARE, its first overseas service brand; in Europe, it partnered with Allianz for three years of complimentary roadside assistance.

Manufacturing efficiency plays a central role: GAC's Panyu Intelligent Eco-Factory, the auto industry's only global "Lighthouse Factory," completes a vehicle every 53 seconds while cutting manufacturing costs by 58%.

With 30 million vehicles produced and exports growing 132% year-over-year, GAC continues advancing toward its goal of becoming a globally trusted automotive brand.

SOURCE GAC