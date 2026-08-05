GAC Links Australian Football with Its Expanding Global Sports Partnership Network

SYDNEY, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From Sydney FC to Melbourne City FC, GAC is building a stronger presence in Australian football. With new partnerships with Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC, the brand is extending its "In Australia, For Australia" commitment from market entry to a nationwide community and fan-engagement platform, while bringing global ambition closer to local fans.

On 27 May 2026, GAC announced its partnership with Sydney FC, becoming a Premium Partner of one of Australia's most influential football clubs. The collaboration will include match-day activations at Allianz Stadium, fan engagement experiences, player appearances and digital content across club platforms. GAC will also support Sydney FC's Sky Blue Pathways initiatives, helping contribute to football development and community engagement.

On 24 July 2026, GAC and Melbourne City FC unveiled their partnership at AAMI Park. As the club's Official Automotive Partner, GAC will connect with Melbourne City FC's members, fans and wider local community through brand activations and football experiences, with its partnership spanning the men's and women's football program from the 2026/27 season.

Together, the partnerships strengthen GAC's local sports platform while complementing its growing global football network, which includes partnerships with Brazil's Flamengo, Mexico's Toluca and Colombia's Millonarios. From Australia to international markets, GAC is using football as a universal language to build emotional connections and deepen brand resonance.

The partnerships also create opportunities for GAC to bring its products and services into everyday moments around the game, from match-day travel and family experiences to digital storytelling and community initiatives.

By meeting fans in stadiums, neighbourhoods and club channels, GAC can translate its technology-led brand proposition into practical, engaging experiences that feel relevant to Australian customers. Together, these moments extend GAC's presence beyond the pitch.

SOURCE GAC