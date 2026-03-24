GAC Shines at Egypt Auto Show with EMZOOM, Pioneering Expansion in North Africa

GUANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automorrow 2026-Egypt International Motor Show, themed DRIVING INNOVATION FORWARD, grandly kicked off at the Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center from February 5 to 8, 2026. GAC made a high-profile appearance at the show with three flagship models – EMZOOM, EMPOW and GS4 MAX.

For this exhibition, GAC precisely aligned with the consumption demands of the Egyptian automotive market and showcased three star models with their respective strengths, fully demonstrating the R&D and manufacturing prowess of Chinese automotive brands.

EMZOOM

As a core model of GAC's global strategy, the EMZOOM has clinched numerous awards both at home and abroad, thanks to its highly distinctive geometric cut design, robust power response, futuristic intelligent configurations and outstanding safety performance.

Currently, the Egyptian automotive market boasts immense development potential, with its automobile penetration rate on a steady rise and the new energy vehicle (NEV) market registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.03%. The local government has also rolled out favorable policies including tax reductions and exemptions, as well as incentives for local manufacturing, fully driving the low-carbon upgrading of the automotive industry. GAC's participation with its core product portfolio not only responds to the consumption expectations of the Egyptian market with its solid product strength, but also exchanges insights with global brands on the same stage, showcasing the innovative prowess of Chinese automotive brands.

As a pioneer of Chinese automotive brands in globalization, GAC has always driven product upgrading through technological innovation and deepened its presence in overseas markets with a localization mindset. Its participation in the Automorrow Egypt International Motor Show is a key initiative for GAC to expand its layout in North Africa and deepen its roots in the African market, as well as a reflection of the steady advancement of the brand's globalization strategy. Looking ahead, GAC will accurately align with the demands of the Egyptian and African markets, introduce more high-quality products and services tailored to local needs, deepen cooperation with local governments, enterprises and industry partners, actively participate in the construction of the local automotive industry ecosystem, and contribute to the rapid development of Egypt's automotive industry.

SOURCE GAC