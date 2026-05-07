GAC Tops Hong Kong EV Market in April: The Trust Behind 1,646 Sales

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2026, GAC delivered 1,646 vehicles in Hong Kong, ranking first in the city's electric vehicle market. Behind this number are 1,646 Hong Kong households casting their votes of confidence. What drove their decision? The answer lies in three pillars of trust.

Products That Meet Real Needs

Hong Kong's narrow streets, tight parking, and long commutes demand vehicles built for real-world conditions. GAC's three key models each address distinct user scenarios. The AION UT, with its tight turning radius, navigates narrow urban lanes with ease — a practical advantage repeatedly noted in user feedback. The AION V offers spacious rear seating and reliable range, easing the two main concerns families face when switching to electric. It has also been selected by the Hong Kong Highways Department for patrol and engineering use. The E9 PHEV, a plug-in hybrid MPV, combines electric driving with the freedom of long-range travel, targeting families not yet ready for full electrification. Within two months of launch, orders surpassed 100 units.

Stars Who Choose GAC

Several well-known Hong Kong entertainers have become GAC owners. Cantopop diva Joey Yung praised the E9's seat massage and climate control features and became one of its first owners. Actress Sophie Yip chose the AION UT, while singer Vic Teo opted for the AION V. Their personal choices, spanning different use cases from family travel to daily commuting, have helped lower the barrier of trust for potential buyers.

Recognition From Authorities

Institutional endorsement has added a third layer of credibility. The AION ES's selection by the Highways Department for official duties signals that its reliability meets government standards. The E9 was named "NO.1 Best Plug-in Hybrid MPV" by Sing Tao Daily, with reviewers citing its exceptional value. Meanwhile, GAC served as the exclusive automotive partner of China's 15th National Games, delivering 270 custom new energy vehicles for the Hong Kong competition zone and achieving zero-fault performance throughout the event.

Product quality answers "is it good enough," star ownership answers "who else is driving it," and authoritative recognition answers "can it be trusted." Together, these three forces propelled GAC to the top of Hong Kong's EV market in April. This breakthrough marks a key milestone in GAC's global strategy.

SOURCE GAC