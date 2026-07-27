Gansu Jinchang Accelerates Grid Connection of Green Power Projects via Full-Process Customized Services

JINCHANG, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, for the integrated photovoltaic and charging pile project developed by Gansu Ludong New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has proactively catered to corporate demands and assigned exclusive account managers to deliver one-on-one full-cycle customized services throughout the project preparation phase.

In the business processing stage, leveraging integrated online and offline service channels, dedicated managers have assisted the enterprise in completing document submission and scheme approval procedures, greatly cutting administrative processing time. During construction, power supply professionals have conducted multiple on-site technical guidance sessions. In strict accordance with grid connection safety standards, they guided equipment installation and line layout, inspected operating parameters of core devices including inverters and anti-isolation equipment, and rectified non-standard construction practices to ensure the project fully meets grid access quality requirements. At the grid acceptance stage, the company coordinated professional teams from marketing, operation and maintenance departments to conduct joint inspection and verification. It completed equipment commissioning, data access and grid power supply in one go, enabling immediate grid connection and operation upon project completion and significantly shortening the full commissioning cycle.

Adopting an operation mode of self-consumption of photovoltaic power generation with surplus electricity supplied to charging piles, the integrated project will generate approximately 280,000 kWh of clean power annually after operation, equivalent to reducing around 220 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The project serves as a notable demonstration for Jinchang's advancement of green and low-carbon energy transition and the diversified application of photovoltaic plus scenarios.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company