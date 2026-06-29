State Grid Jinchang Launches Special Power Safety Inspection for Pasture-PV Complementary Projects

JINCHANG, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, staff from State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company conducted a special safety inspection on power consumption for the pasture-PV complementary farming model at Gansu Xinyazhong Breeding Family Farm.

The "power generation above panels, livestock breeding below panels" model has become a new growth driver for distinctive industries in rural revitalization. The farm integrates photovoltaic power generation with beef cattle breeding, making full use of the land to cut energy costs and boost ecological benefits. However, harsh outdoor conditions easily lead to aging power lines and degraded insulation. Coupled with dual power demand from grid-connected PV facilities and breeding machinery, ensuring electricity safety poses greater challenges.

The company's operation and maintenance team adopted a full-cycle closed-loop inspection mechanism beyond conventional checks. Inspectors focused on core equipment including photovoltaic arrays and grid-connected inverters, tested line insulation, earthing protection and residual current devices, and rectified hazards such as wire abrasion and unauthorized wiring. They also maintained electric equipment in cattle sheds for temperature control, ventilation and feed processing. Every potential risk was recorded in dedicated files. Minor faults were fixed on the spot, while remaining hidden dangers were rectified within a set timeframe.

Volunteers delivered tailored lectures on safe electricity use for farmers and herdsmen, and formulated a customized power supply plan for the farm.

The farm manager said the targeted service eliminated safety worries arising from mixed power usage between photovoltaic systems and breeding equipment, laying a solid foundation for the sustainable growth of the farm industry.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company