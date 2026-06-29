State Grid Jinchang's Carbon Reduction Case Selected into the Case Collection of State Grid Exhibition Area at the 4th Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo

JINCHANG, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The low-carbon development case Factor Empowerment, Green Revitalization of Nickel Capital: Practical Application of City-Zero Carbon Park-Enterprise Three-level Power Carbon Factor Accounting and Dual Domestic and International Product Certification in Jinchang, compiled and submitted by State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company, has been successfully selected into the case collection of the State Grid Exhibition Area at the 4th Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo. Centering on the construction of zero-carbon parks in Jinchang, the case boasts outstanding technological innovation, industrial advancement and practical application value.

The case innovatively constructs a three-level power carbon emission factor accounting system covering cities, parks and enterprises, which greatly reduces deviations in carbon emission accounting and realizes refined, standardized and accurate carbon data calculation. Adopting an enterprise-level refined power carbon factor calculation model and taking nickel-based new material products as the certification pilot, the company has obtained both international IECQ carbon footprint certification and domestic product carbon footprint certification through a unified accounting system, achieving the innovative model of "one-time accounting and dual domestic and international certification".

Supported by physical low-carbon products and a traceable carbon footprint QR code system, the case effectively converts the data value of power grid resources into core low-carbon competitiveness for local industrial products. Furthermore, it establishes a replicable and promotable practical paradigm for the construction of regional zero-carbon parks, low-carbon industrial transformation and standardized product carbon footprint certification, providing mature and implementable practical experience and innovative approaches for the high-quality green and low-carbon development of cities.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company