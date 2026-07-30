Gansu Power Firm Safeguards Key Agricultural Processing Project Amid Summer Heatwave

JINCHANG, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Gansu Jinchang Power Supply Company has launched a targeted safety inspection and power service for the construction site of Gansu Jinhui Agricultural Product Deep Processing Project, to secure stable and safe power consumption amid persistent summer high temperatures.

As scorching weather drives a sharp rise in power demand for construction and operational activities, temporary electrical facilities at the project site face heightened risks including equipment overload, accelerated aging and operational faults. To mitigate potential hazards and ensure reliable power supply during the critical construction phase, the company's professional team conducted a comprehensive on-site inspection focusing on core temporary power facilities.

During the field check, inspectors thoroughly examined key operational indicators of on-site transformers and essential electrical equipment, covering operating temperature, load capacity, wiring systems, earthing protection and insulation conditions. All hidden dangers such as equipment overheating and circuit aging were screened out, and real-time operational parameters under high-temperature conditions were fully recorded to establish a standardized hazard investigation ledger. For minor irregularities identified on site, technicians provided on-the-spot guidance for rectification. Meanwhile, they delivered professional guidance on daily equipment maintenance, standard power usage specifications and emergency response protocols for hot weather, further consolidating the site's electrical safety foundation.

As a pivotal local project for upgrading characteristic agricultural industries, the organic fruit and vegetable juice deep processing project undertaken by Gansu Jinhui Agricultural Processing Co., Ltd. boasts outstanding industrial driving potential. Upon completion and operation, the project will deploy fully automatic assembly lines covering cleaning, sorting, pressing and pulping processes. It will introduce the province's first aseptic cold filling production line with an hourly output of 24,000 bottles, building Gansu's professional and high-standard fruit and vegetable aseptic cold filling production base.

The project will fill the local gap in intensive processing of fruit and vegetable agricultural products, extend the agricultural industrial chain and raise product added value. It will also drive the local modern agriculture toward industrialization, large-scale development and high-quality upgrading, injecting strong impetus into regional agricultural economic development.

Reliable power support serves as a fundamental guarantee for the high-quality development of major industrial projects and regional economy. Adhering to customer-oriented services, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has proactively aligned with the power demand of key projects and local enterprises. It optimizes the power business environment by providing customized whole-process power services tailored to different construction stages of projects.

Through regular safety inspections, professional power usage guidance and energy efficiency diagnosis, the company effectively eliminates high-temperature power consumption risks, solves enterprises' power-related difficulties in a timely manner, and fully guarantees the smooth construction and scheduled commissioning of key local projects.

Moving forward, the company will continue to carry out special power inspections for key enterprises and major projects in accordance with summer power consumption rules and grid operation conditions. It will further refine peak-season power guarantee measures, upgrade high-quality and efficient power services, support the transformation and upgrading of local characteristic industries, and contribute to the high-quality development of regional economy.

SOURCE State Grid Gansu Jinchang Power Supply Company