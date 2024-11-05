Gateway to Future Airports: Super Terminal Expo 2024 Provides a Platform for Innovations, Connection, and Insights

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Super Terminal Expo 2024 opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, to more than 500 international and local aviation professionals. The opening ceremony was graced by a host of dignitaries including the Honourable Michael Wong Wai-lun, GBS, JP, Acting Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Vivian Cheung, Acting CEO, Airport Authority Hong Kong. Esteemed government officials and influential members from industry associations were also present, signalling the event's considerable significance and their shared dedication to driving innovation in terminal operations. This groundbreaking event, set to run from 5 to 7 November, attracts industry professionals from all around Asia and beyond, focusing on the future of passenger and cargo handling. The vast exhibition space is alive with activities, showcasing a range of exhibitors from the global arena, all united by the theme: "Redefining Passenger and Cargo Handling Experience through Technological Innovation."

More than 60 airports and related authorities, including Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Others (in alphabetical order) include Airports of Thailand, Beijing Daxing International Airport, Changi Airport Group, Clark International Airport, Haneda Airport, Incheon International Airport, PT Angkasa Pura Indonesia, Shanghai Airport Authority, Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, Zhejiang Airport Group and more.

Over 100 participating companies include (in alphabetical order): ADB Safegate, AECOM, Arup, Collins Aerospace, COMAC, HKIA, Huawei, Keeta Drone, Leonardo, NEC, Nuctech , SITA, The Second Research Institute of CAAC and many more.

"As technology continues to weave intricate connections within our airports, the significance of uniting to address endless challenges and opportunities cannot be overstated," said Paul Burton, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Aviation Week Network, and STE advisory board member. "The Super Terminal Expo 2024 exhibition and conference provides the perfect platform for industry leaders and innovators to come together, share insights, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of terminal operations."

Focusing Content on Cultivating the Future of Air Passenger and Freight Hubs

Beyond the dynamic exhibition floor, the STE conference program further enriches the experience. It features a distinguished roster of speakers—industry leaders, visionaries, and experts—who are set to deliver insightful presentations and participate in engaging panel discussions. These activities aim to address the latest challenges, trends, and advancements in airport and terminal technologies, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of how to shape the future of air travel and logistics.

Notable Sessions include:

Airport Hub Strategies and APAC Challenges: An insightful panel discussion on airport hub development strategies featuring leaders from Airport Authority Hong Kong, IATA, Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) APAC , SITA and Huawei. Moderated by Air Transport World, the session explores collaborations with governments and key challenges in the Asia-Pacific aviation sector.





An insightful panel discussion on airport hub development strategies featuring leaders from Airport Authority Hong Kong, IATA, Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) APAC , SITA and Huawei. Moderated by Air Transport World, the session explores collaborations with governments and key challenges in the aviation sector. Safe Skies, Seamless Journeys: Harmonising Safety Standards and Airport Systems: This panel discusses innovative strategies and technologies to enhance safety and security in passenger terminals. Featuring experts from Nuctech, Arup, and TAPA APAC, the session covers advanced threat detection, crowd control, and solutions to global airport challenges for a secure and seamless travel experience.





This panel discusses innovative strategies and technologies to enhance safety and security in passenger terminals. Featuring experts from Nuctech, Arup, and TAPA APAC, the session covers advanced threat detection, crowd control, and solutions to global airport challenges for a secure and seamless travel experience. Elevating Efficiency: Innovations and Challenges in Air Cargo and Terminal Ground Handling in Asia : The session features industry leaders from HACTL, CAUC, Airport Authority Hong Kong, and IBS Software, exploring the opportunities and challenges in building a comprehensive air cargo ecosystem. Participants evaluate strategic options and discuss factors influencing airports' air cargo performance and competitiveness.





: The session features industry leaders from HACTL, CAUC, Airport Authority Hong Kong, and IBS Software, exploring the opportunities and challenges in building a comprehensive air cargo ecosystem. Participants evaluate strategic options and discuss factors influencing airports' air cargo performance and competitiveness. Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Forum | From Concept to Reality: Unlocking Air Mobility in China : The AAM Forum, held with the main conference, examines urban air mobility's potential and challenges, particularly eVTOL aircraft testing. Session 1, moderated by Aviation Week Network, includes insights from Beihang University, Arup, and Skyports. Session 2 features representatives from EHang, Autoflight, Aerofugia, and Volocopter GmbH.

Other activities expected at Super Terminal Expo include:

Airports Meet Up – Networking Luncheon : An exclusive lunch for representatives from HKIA and other major airports, operators and authorities from around Asia and further. This event provides a unique opportunity to engage with industry peers, share insights, and discuss the latest trends and challenges in airport operations.





: An exclusive lunch for representatives from HKIA and other major airports, operators and authorities from around and further. This event provides a unique opportunity to engage with industry peers, share insights, and discuss the latest trends and challenges in airport operations. Super Terminal Expo Gala Dinner & Awards: Celebrate the Super Terminal Expo Awards 2024 winners at a gala dinner on November 5 held at the Regala Skycity Hotel. It is collocated with the CAPA Environmental Sustainability Awards for Excellence this year, which provides a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, including key figures from both the airport and airline industry.





Celebrate the Super Terminal Expo Awards 2024 winners at a gala dinner on held at the Regala Skycity Hotel. It is collocated with the CAPA Environmental Sustainability Awards for Excellence this year, which provides a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, including key figures from both the airport and airline industry. Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Pavilion : A dedicated pavilion in Hall 5 to discover leading AAM companies showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations that are set to revolutionise urban air transport.





: A dedicated pavilion in Hall 5 to discover leading AAM companies showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations that are set to revolutionise urban air transport. Showcase: Voices of Passengers : A gallery in Hall 7 featuring quotes and testimonials, offering insights into passenger perspectives and highlighting the importance of enhancing airport experiences.





: A gallery in Hall 7 featuring quotes and testimonials, offering insights into passenger perspectives and highlighting the importance of enhancing airport experiences. Airport Meet Up with Corporate Travel Managers: Designed for corporate travel professionals and airport representatives to explore collaborative opportunities, share insights, and discuss strategies for enhancing travel experiences and operational efficiency.

Super Terminal Expo's attendees encompass of airport executives with records of enhancing terminal operations, consultants specialising in airport development, security and technology providers equipped with the latest advancements for safer and more efficient terminals, key decision makers from airlines and ground handling companies, policymakers, financial investors interested in airport infrastructure, along with architects and designers who shape the future of airport spaces.

As Michael Duck, EVP Commercial Development, Informa Markets, said in his opening speech, "The ideas we generate in these halls can shape the future of terminal operations and design, influence aviation policies, and improve the passenger and cargo handling experience worldwide. So I encourage each of you to approach this event not just as attendees, but as active participants in shaping the airports of tomorrow. Dive into those interesting discussions. Seek out different perspectives. Be bold with your ideas and generous with your insights."

