Super Terminal Expo Celebrates Industry Excellence with STE Awards 2025 Winners

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Terminal Expo (STE) has unveiled the winners of the prestigious STE Awards 2025, honouring exceptional achievements in terminal design, operations, and sustainability across the global aviation sector. The awards were presented at the STE Gala Dinner & Awards on 4 November 2025, spotlighting leaders driving transformative progress in passenger experience, cargo efficiency, and eco-conscious innovation.

This year's winners reflect the industry's resilience and forward-thinking approach, with standout performances from airports of all sizes, cutting-edge cargo hubs, and visionary innovators. The event reinforced STE's position as Asia's premier platform for intermodal terminal advancement.

2025 STE Award Winners

Best Airport Design

Recognising terminals that blend aesthetic brilliance with operational excellence:

Under 5 Million Passengers: Manohar International Airport

The airport has been celebrated for its harmonious integration of cutting-edge technology with sustainable features such as solar power and eco-friendly building materials. It uniquely incorporates traditional cultural elements, including local art and fragrances, to create an immersive passenger experience while delivering operational supremacy through intelligent terminal layouts and seamless passenger flows.

5-20 Million Passengers: Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport, Makassar

This airport pioneers smart airport concepts with an integrated digital ecosystem, enhancing efficiency and passenger convenience. Its adaptive, resilient infrastructure is designed to thrive amid evolving aviation demands, and it drives aerotropolis development, positioning itself as a hub for economic and urban growth.

Over 20 Million Passengers: Beijing Daxing International Airport

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the airport has an iconic phoenix-shaped structure, the world's largest single-structure terminal. It offers intuitive navigation and seamless flows for passengers and freight, backed by logistical proficiency. Sustainability is embedded through natural daylight optimisation, photovoltaic panels, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient systems.

Best Cargo Hub

Highlighting logistics excellence and innovation:

Logistics Integrated Facility: Hangzhou Airport eHub (Distribution Centre) Project

This 150,000 sqm low-carbon facility is designed for operational excellence and environmental responsibility. It leverages innovative digital solutions through partnerships like Sinotrans to enhance safety, efficiency, and customer service while optimising technology to streamline global air cargo operations.

Airports: Hong Kong International Airport

As the world's busiest cargo airport in 2024, handling 4.9 million tonnes of freight, HKIA boasts outstanding global connectivity and award-winning innovations in efficiency and sustainability. It fosters ecosystem collaborations to ensure seamless freight transit and logistics solutions.

Best Ground Handler

Winner: Beijing Aviation Ground Services Co., Ltd.

The company demonstrates exceptional operational efficiency and outstanding customer satisfaction. It integrates market-leading technologies to elevate safety and service standards, earning global recognition for strategic advancements in airport operations.

Best Terminal Innovation

Vendor: Nuctech Company Limited

A leading global supplier of security inspection technologies, originating from Tsinghua University, Nuctech delivers disruptive breakthroughs in X-ray, body scanners, and integrated systems, redefining airport security and efficiency.

Airport: Hong Kong International Airport & Incheon International Airport

HKIA's Fast Travel solutions and 5G cargo technologies streamline passenger and freight processes, while Incheon's AI advancements and seamless tech integrations deliver measurable improvements in terminal operations.

Best Sustainable Initiative

Vendor: Liquid Sun

Pioneering eSAF (electro-sustainable aviation fuel), produced from biogenic CO₂ and green hydrogen via innovative electrolysis, Liquid Sun collaborates with Finnair, ABB, Fortum, and Finavia on a pilot project with tangible sustainability outcomes.

Airport: Beijing Daxing International Airport

The airport implements verifiable sustainability measures, including green design and community-focused ecological benefits, setting benchmarks for environmental stewardship in large-scale terminal operations.

Service Excellence Awards

Passenger Experience: HKIA Service Excellence Team

Leading the Customer Service Excellence Programme (CSEP), the team recognises over 870 staff annually for innovations, enhancing operational standards and passenger satisfaction through transformative initiatives.

Logistics: Qatar Airways Cargo & Qatar Aviation Services Cargo

The airline introduces TechLift, a specialised handling solution for high-tech, AI, and automotive cargo sectors, while also achieving record-breaking air freight volumes, cementing its leadership in global logistics.

Leadership: Mr Huang Qing, Deputy General Manager of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport

Exemplifying visionary foresight, Mr Huang sets new benchmarks for aviation advancements and drives strategic growth and innovation in terminal operations.

About Super Terminal Expo 2025

Returning to AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong (4–6 November 2025), STE 2025 will showcase innovations in smart terminals, sustainable infrastructure, and intermodal connectivity. The STE Conference will feature keynotes on resilient design, digital transformation, and urban air mobility.

About Super Terminal Expo

Super Terminal Expo remains a premier platform showcasing advancements in terminal design and operations. The STE Awards recognise excellence, fostering innovation and sustainability in aviation.

