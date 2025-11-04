Super Terminal Expo 2025 Opens with Grand Ceremony, Creating New Milestones for Asian Intermodal Transport

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Terminal Expo 2025 was officially launched this morning at AsiaWorld-Expo in a grand opening ceremony. The prestigious event brought together distinguished guests including, Representative of Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC); Ms Mable Chan, Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Mr Fred Lam Tin-fuk GBS JP, Chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong; and Ms Margaret Connolly, President & CEO of Informa Markets in Asia. The dignitaries delivered keynote addresses at the ceremony, officially launching the three-day event.

Ms Margaret Connolly noted "After our inaugural (2024) event, the feedback was clear—Asia needed a dedicated platform where terminal developers, designers, operators, and suppliers could come together to tackle our industry's unique challenges," emphasising that Super Terminal Expo serves as a pivotal platform for advancing Asian intermodal transport hub development, injecting new momentum into regional networks.

Government Backing Drives New Transport Hub Framework

Fred Lam, said at the ceremony, "The future of aviation relies on ongoing investment in infrastructure. Our Three-runway System lays the foundation for long-term growth. It is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Hong Kong's history. We have also continuously developed our intermodal services. Through bonded ferries or buses, Chinese Mainland passengers can directly reach our airport's airside for seamless boarding. Later this month, passengers from the Chinese Mainland and Macao will be able to drive their own vehicles to a car park right next to our airport and reach the airside for boarding flights, without the need to clear Hong Kong border controls. Our investment in infrastructure and services has given investors the confidence to grow their business here." demonstrating support from Airport Authority Hong Kong for transport and aviation sectors. This backing from the officials is further reinforced through institutional support, with the event being supported by the Belt and Road Office of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, and the Working Group on Developing Low-altitude Economy of the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the HKSAR Government. The Air Silk Road Forum represents one of multiple conference streams within this government-supported event.

Intermodal Transport Hub Fostering Cross-Sector Collaboration

Expanding from last year's aviation focus, the event this year encompasses air cargo, rail transport, and low-altitude economy sectors. Over 100 leading brands participate, including ARUP, AECOM, NUTECH, NEC Hong Kong Limited, SITA, and Weihai Guangtai, and more, showcasing green transport innovations, digital hub solutions, and intelligent logistics systems.

Record-Breaking Attendance Enhances Professional Experience and Business Development

Over 200 key airports, ground handlers, airlines, and regulators are expected to be at Super Terminal Expo 2025, marking the start of a dynamic series of professional exchanges and business opportunities. The event delivers exceptional business development opportunities through carefully curated networking initiatives designed to foster meaningful commercial partnerships and community building among industry leaders and decision-makers.

Building Community at Super Terminal Expo

Super Terminal Expo 2025 fosters a dynamic ecosystem of collaboration and connection across the Asian intermodal transport sector.

One of the highlights in the event is GAD Asia, a unique event dedicated to sustainable airport business growth and infrastructure development through best practice financing, management and strategy. This provides an unmissable opportunity to identify new investment opportunities, partners and business prospects. Closed-Door Airport Dialogues : The exclusive Airport Dialogues feature a series of closed-door roundtable discussions scheduled for 5 November 2025, creating an intimate environment where senior airport executives and industry decision-makers engage in focused conversations about real solutions. Focused on infrastructure investment, operational collaboration, and technology adoption, these invitation-only dialogues are designed to drive actionable outcomes.

Structured meeting sessions in the Business Matching Zone enable participants to forge targeted connections and advance commercial goals. The newly launched event app enhances this experience, streamlining networking and facilitating real-time engagement. Happy Hour sponsored by the Airport Authority Hong Kong : On 4 and 5 November at 4:30 PM in Hall 5, Happy Hour sessions offer a relaxed yet premium environment for informal networking. These gatherings support both new introductions and ongoing negotiations among industry leaders.

Professional Conference Programme Addresses Nine Key Themes

With a comprehensive agenda, Super Terminal Expo Conference features with over 100 industry professionals sharing trending market insights, insightful hands-on experience, case studies and strategic developments across more than 100 content sessions. Nine thematic forums including:

Airport Leaders Forum;

Cathay Cargo Presents: Cargo & Logistics Forum;

Air Cargo Forum;

Rail & Metro Forum sponsored by MTR Corporation;

Ground Operations Forum;

Low-Altitude Economy Forum supported by SMG Consulting, Greater Bay Area Low Altitude Economy Alliance (LAEA) and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI);

Design & Development Forum sponsored by AtkinsRéalis

Asia-Pacific Airport Non-aeronautical Revenue Forum co-hosted with Airport Business Review (ABR)

Air Silk Road Forum co- hosted with Hong Kong International Aviation Academy and HKIA Consultancy

The content addresses critical topics including sustainable transport development, digital transformation, smart innovation, aviation technology, and emerging regional cooperation models, providing visitors with invaluable learning opportunities and comprehensive business networking platforms.

Spotlight on Low-Altitude Economy Leveraging Hong Kong's Strategic Position

Hong Kong's exceptional geographical positioning, connecting the Greater Bay Area's nine mainland cities and their combined population exceeding 86 million, alongside its role as a premier international hub, provides distinct advantages for low-altitude economy (LAE) development. Complementing the Hong Kong SAR Government's Low-altitude Economy Regulatory Sandbox launched this March, the "Low-Altitude Economy Forum" represents a cornerstone project of Super Terminal Expo. Moreover, the organiser has co-hosted with the internationally recognised Aviation Week Network the inaugural Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Awards, celebrating industry innovation excellence.

Attendees can experience a premier one-day programme bringing together leading innovators, operators, regulators, and investors to shape the next frontier of aviation on 5 November (Tuesday), gaining firsthand insight into future urban LAE and AAM developments.

Conclusion

Super Terminal Expo 2025 positions Hong Kong as a leading transport hub, driving innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development across the intermodal transport ecosystem in Asia. Through curated learning, strategic connections, and sourcing opportunities, the three-day event empowers industry stakeholders to shape the future of passenger and cargo handling.

SOURCE Super Terminal Expo