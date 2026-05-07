Geotab Launches GO Focus Plus in Indonesia to Help Fleets Proactively Prevent Accidents

New AI-powered video intelligence solution addresses Indonesia's road safety challenges by enabling real-time driver intervention and smarter fleet operations.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation, video, and asset tracking solutions, today announced the launch of the GO Focus Plus ® AI dash cam and its new video intelligence platform in Indonesia, expanding access to advanced AI video telematics designed to help fleets proactively reduce risk, improve driver safety, and enhance operational resilience.

The dual-facing GO Focus Plus AI dash cam delivers proactive, in-cab voice coaching that enables drivers to immediately correct risky behaviours such as mobile phone use, fatigue, or tailgating by 90% and mobile phone use by 95%, transforming every alert into a coaching opportunity and reinforcing safer driving habits at scale.

The launch comes at a critical juncture for Indonesia's transport ecosystem. Beyond seasonal peaks such as the recent Eid mudik period where millions travel across the archipelago, over 155,000 traffic accidents are recorded annually with nearly 90% linked to human factors such as fatigue, distraction, and non-compliance, making road safety a persistent national challenge. At the same time, fleet operators are navigating increasingly complex operating conditions - from dense urban traffic to long-haul routes across the archipelago where connectivity is inconsistent and oversight is limited.

Against this backdrop, Indonesia's transport sector is undergoing a clear shift, from reactive incident management to proactive, real-time risk prevention.

"In Indonesia, road safety is shaped by a combination of human behaviour and highly dynamic traffic conditions," said Ezanne Soh, Associate Vice President, Southeast Asia, Geotab. "Drivers operate in environments where risks can change in seconds. At the same time, there is increasing pressure from regulators, customers, and insurers for fleets to demonstrate stronger accountability and safety performance. This is accelerating a fundamental shift, from reviewing incidents after they happen to preventing them in real-time. GO Focus Plus is designed to support that transition, giving both drivers and fleet managers the tools they need to act before risk turns into harm."

Designed for Indonesia's Road Realities

Indonesia's road conditions present unique operational challenges, from congested city traffic dominated by mixed vehicle types to remote logistics corridors with limited network coverage. These conditions demand solutions that go beyond traditional telematics.

GO Focus Plus addresses these challenges by combining AI-powered video intelligence with real-time telematics data, enabling fleets to gain a deeper, contextual understanding of driver behaviour and road conditions.

With on-device Edge AI, the system detects risks such as distraction, drowsiness, and unsafe behaviours in real-time, even without network connectivity, ensuring continuous safety coverage across Trans-Java or Trans-Sumatra routes and beyond.

At the same time, its contextual intelligence is designed to reflect Indonesia's unique traffic dynamics, helping distinguish genuine risk events from common road scenarios, such as sudden manoeuvres caused by surrounding motorcycles.

Key Features of GO Focus Plus

Proactive Driver Coaching : Provides instant, in-cab voice alerts when risky behaviours such as distraction, fatigue, or tailgating are detected, enabling immediate self-correction.

Targeted fleet management: AI-driven video intelligence surfaces the most critical risks and recurring patterns, eliminating the need to manually review extensive footage. Each alert is supported by video and contextual data for more effective coaching.

Seamless Workflow and Safety Culture : Integrated within the MyGeotab platform, enabling assignment, tracking, and recognition of driver performance improvements, helping fleets embed a stronger culture of safety.

Beyond Safety: Driving Efficiency, Compliance, and Trust

Rising fuel costs, averaging between Rp 10,000-13,000 per litre, mean that even small inefficiencies can significantly impact fleet margins. By combining video evidence with telematics data such as speed, location, and engine diagnostics, fleets can reduce unnecessary idling, optimise routes, and improve overall performance.

At the same time, the industry is seeing a shift toward Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) models, where premiums are increasingly tied to driving behaviour and verified data. Video-backed insights help reduce ambiguity in claims, protect drivers from false accusations, and strengthen trust with insurers and enterprise clients, with the added bonus of potentially lowering insurance premiums. Video evidence can also potentially protect drivers from false accusations, especially in Indonesia's unpredictable large vehicle-motorcycle traffic dynamics.

GO Focus Plus is designed with privacy-in-design principles, including configurable privacy masks and road-facing recording modes, supporting compliance with Indonesia's Personal Data Protection Law (UU PDP) while balancing safety and privacy considerations.

Setting a New Standard for Fleet Safety in Indonesia

The launch of GO Focus Plus marks a significant forward in Geotab's commitment to Indonesia, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive, all-in-one telematics provider.

By unifying video intelligence and connected vehicle data into a single platform, Geotab enables fleets to move beyond understanding "what happened" to "why it happened" as well as anticipating and preventing what could happen next, delivering safer roads, more efficient operations, and stronger accountability across Indonesia's transport ecosystem.

The GO Focus Plus AI dash cam is part of Geotab's evolving video intelligence platform, designed to continuously improve through advanced AI models and support future innovation across its growing ecosystem of connected solutions.

Learn more about the GO Focus Plus and Geotab's Video Intelligence Platform on our website.

SOURCE Geotab