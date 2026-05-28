Latest video intelligence solution transforms fleet safety by empowering drivers with instant support

BANGKOK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation, video and asset tracking solutions, today announced the launch of the GO Focus Plus® AI dash cam and its new video intelligence platform in Thailand, expanding access to advanced AI video telematics designed to help fleets proactively reduce risk and improve driver safety.

Geotab Launches GO Focus Plus in Thailand to Help Fleets Prevent Accidents

The dual-facing dash cam delivers proactive, in-cab voice support that helps drivers self-correct risky behaviours such as distraction, fatigue or tailgating. In a recent large pilot, the voice coaching functionality helped reduce tailgating by 90% and mobile phone use by 95%. This system turns every alert into a coaching opportunity, aiming to prevent accidents and create a measurable impact on fleet safety culture.

Thailand continues to face one of the world's highest road fatality rates, with risk peaking during New Year and Songkran. During these biannual "Seven Dangerous Days," road deaths in 2024 nearly doubled to around 69 fatalities per day, reinforcing the urgency for near real-time safety intervention on Thai roads.

These spikes are not random. Focused crash investigations show that fatigue, distraction, speeding and high-pressure driving conditions are the primary drivers of severe outcomes on Thai roads. For commercial drivers, long hours and peak holiday travel intensify these risks, while fleet operators face increasing responsibility to ensure driver well-being, operational efficiency and public trust. These converging factors reinforce the need for near real-time intervention to prevent incidents before they occur.

"Across Thailand and the wider region, transport has been undergoing a period of sustained pressure," said Ezanne Soh, Associate Vice President, Southeast Asia, Geotab. "Road safety risks are rising at the same time as fleets face tighter margins, workforce strain and growing public scrutiny. Drivers are operating in increasingly demanding conditions, and the cost of getting safety wrong is higher than ever. This is driving a clear shift across the industry: from reacting to incidents after the fact to preventing risk before it turns into harm."

The GO Focus Plus AI dash cam combines Geotab's connected vehicle insights with intelligent, in-cab coaching to give drivers instant support exactly when they need it. At the same time, it helps fleet managers focus their attention on the issues that matter most, reducing day-to-day oversight burden and enabling more effective intervention without the need for constant monitoring or manual review.

Key Features of the GO Focus Plus

Proactive Driver Coaching: The Go Focus Plus provides instant, in-cab voice prompts to drivers when risky behaviors like distracted driving (e.g., phone use, fatigue) or tailgating are detected, helping them correct habits.

Targeted Fleet Management: AI-driven video intelligence surfaces the most urgent risks and repeat patterns for quick review, eliminating the need for fleet managers to sort through extensive footage. Each alert includes video and contextual data, enabling targeted and effective coaching.

Seamless Workflow and Safety Culture: The MyGeotab platform allows for a seamless workflow, including the assignment, tracking, and recognition of progress, reinforcing a strong culture of safety within the fleet.

Improve Fleet Safety with Geotab's Evolving AI Video Intelligence Platform

Geotab's video intelligence platform is built to continuously evolve. Its advanced AI models refine detection and coaching automatically with every update, ensuring fleets always have the smartest, sharpest tools to stay ahead of risk without extra administrative work. The platform's open architecture is designed to support a growing family of advanced cameras, with new models and capabilities planned in the coming months.

The new video intelligence platform, with the GO Focus Plus AI dash cam, represents a significant step forward in Geotab's commitment to fleet safety, uniting driving data and video, to deliver a complete picture of risk and a path for improvement. It marks the next chapter for Geotab, dedicated to helping fleets create safer roads and a stronger, more supportive operation.

Learn more about the GO Focus Plus and Geotab's new Video Intelligence Platform on our website.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 6 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/apac/ and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

©2026 Geotab Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks property of their respective owners in Canada and other countries. Geotab, the Geotab logo, MyGeotab and Go Focus Plus are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third party trademarks does not imply endorsement or affiliation with those third parties.

SOURCE Geotab