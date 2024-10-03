Get Ready to Blast Off! Gunbound Returns with Explosive Pre-Registration Rewards

Gunbound is Back! A Nostalgic Return

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its subsidiary in Singapore, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd., will re-launch a PC Online Multi-Player Artillery Game, Gunbound.

Gunbound, one of the iconic and notable game IP that captured the hearts of millions, will be returning to the Southeast Asia and Latin America region.

Gunbound Pre-Registration

Gunbound is a PC Online free-to-play, multiplayer, turn-based shooter game, bearing properties of two-dimensional games and ballistics-simulation games. In Gunbound, players are assigned to two opposing teams which take turns firing at each other with vehicles called "Mobiles". Gunbound is easy to play but it has many strategical fun things.

To improve user accessibility for the Southeast Asia and Latin America region, Gunbound offers 5 different language options: English, Thailand, Bahasa Indonesia, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish.

Gunbound Core Features:

Intense Turn-Based Battles

Engage in strategic tank battles where every move counts. Unleash powerful shots and outsmart your opponents to emerge victorious.

Mobiles

Select a Mobile that aligns with your individual playstyle and strategic preferences from a diverse range of options.

Stylish Avatars

Customize your gaming experience with a wide selection of unique avatars that reflects your personality and engage in stylish combat.

Multiple Game Modes

Elevate the fun with a variety of exciting game modes.

Ranking System

Compete against players from around the world and climb the global leaderboard.

Pre-Register Now: Unlock Gunbound Explosive Comeback

Be among the first to blast off into the action-packed world of Gunbound! Players who pre-register will have the exclusive opportunity to earn exciting in-game rewards as we reach specific milestones when the game launches.

Brazil Game Show 2024: Get Your First Shot at Gunbound

Get ready for an explosive experience at the Brazil Game Show 2024 on October 10 - October 13 in Expo Center Norte, São Paulo where Gunbound will be making its grand debut. Visit Gunbound booth at PC018 for an exclusive, hands-on preview of the Alpha version.

Be the first to try out the Alpha version of Gunbound and experience the thrill of its revival. Get a chance to win exclusive merchandises, and get up close and personal with the development team behind this legendary game.

Publisher: Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd.

Genre: MMO Turn-Based Artillery Game

Platform: Microsoft Windows (PC Online Game)

Website: https://gunbound.gnjoy.asia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gunboundggh

Discord: https://discord.gg/QMGCGQe5rg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gunbound.ggh

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gunbound.official

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

About Softnyx

Founded in April 2001, Softnyx has spent the past 20 years releasing a diverse range of online games. The company has established a unique gaming world enjoyed by 50 million users across 60 countries worldwide.

SOURCE Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd.