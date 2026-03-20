Global Buyers Convene in the Lighting Capital for Efficient Deals and Business Opportunities; Global Buyer Spring Sourcing Fair Paves a "Fast Track" for Cross-Border Procurement

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the third day of the 34th Guzhen Lighting Fair, the exhibition hall was bustling with activity. Buyers and exhibitors from around the globe engaged in enthusiastic exchanges, while the sounds of inquiries and negotiations echoed throughout the venue, creating a lively and dynamic atmosphere.

The "Global Buyers Spring Sourcing", a highlight of this exhibition, has successfully concluded. More than 100 influential overseas buyers gathered to participate in two core sessions: the "Denggle.com Business Matching" and the " Interstellar Plaza Sourcing Tour." This event created a trade platform that seamlessly integrates precise matchmaking, in-depth communication, and on-site visits for both suppliers and buyers.

01 Denggle.com Business Matching: Precise alignment of supply and demand for mutual cooperation and success

This year's Global Buyers Spring Sourcing successfully hosted three Online Lighting Business Matching, where hundreds of overseas buyers engaged in precise and efficient communication with carefully selected premium exhibitors. The event was packed, and the negotiation atmosphere was lively.

At this session of Lighting Fair, the business matching for the Malaysian buyer group served as a vital bridge for precisely connecting with overseas resources and facilitating China-Malaysia lighting trade cooperation. It brought together influential buyers from fields such as retail distribution, real estate, architectural design, civil engineering, electrical engineering, and lighting wholesale. To ensure efficient negotiations, Guzhen Lighting Fair pre-matched each buyer with the most suitable exhibitors based on the specific procurement lists submitted prior to the event. Both parties engaged in in-depth discussions regarding purchase needs, product details, and cooperation models, leading to precise and effective on-site communication.

The other two business matching events were equally remarkable with target on the key buyers from Russia, Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. These meetings continued the efficient service model of "precise pre-event matching", allowing suppliers and buyers to effectively connect through one-on-one negotiations. Due to the smooth communication, many exhibitors secured purchase intentions.

02 Interstellar Plaza Sourcing Tour: In-depth exploration of the source market for on-site product selection

In addition to the business matching at the main venue, the Global Buyers Spring Sourcing also organized the Interstellar Plaza Sourcing Tour. This event invited the Malaysian buyer group to experience the distinctive "Exhibition- Megastore Linkage" model, enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of Guzhen's lighting industry chain through a combination of open negotiations and on-site visits.

During the event, a representative from Interstellar Plaza delivered a speech, providing a detailed introduction to the diverse lighting brands, innovative designs, and comprehensive supporting services available at the plaza, highlighting Guzhen's strong supply chain advantages as a leading hub for lighting production. Subsequently, a buyer representative shared insights into the current consumer trends and specific demands of the Malaysian lighting market, offering valuable overseas market forecast to the merchants in attendance. Subsequently, a merchant representative spoke, warmly welcoming the overseas buyers and briefly introducing the product features and service advantages of their respective stores, providing additional information for the buyers' store visits.

During the afternoon tea session, buyers and merchants gathered to discuss purchase needs and product features, establishing a robust foundation for the subsequent on-site visits. After the session, the buyer group, guided by staff, made on-site visits to several representative brand stores within the plaza. They gained an in-depth understanding of product craftsmanship and details and engaged in one-on-one discussions with merchants regarding purchase intentions. This provided overseas buyers with a more direct appreciation of the quality and strength of Guzhen manufacturing.

By combining precise matchmaking with on-site inspections, the Global Buyers Spring Sourcing has successfully facilitated mutual benefits for both suppliers and buyers, highlighting the effectiveness and value of the Guzhen Lighting Fair as a trade platform.

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair