GLOBAL CONSUMER RWA SUMMIT 2026 Successfully Held at Hong Kong Science Park

Industry Partners Join Forces to Build the Consumer RWA Ecosystem and Explore New Pathways for AI, Web3 and Real-World Consumption

HONG KONG, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GLOBAL CONSUMER RWA SUMMIT 2026 was successfully held at the Charles K. Kao Auditorium, Hong Kong Science Park. The summit was jointly hosted by RWA.LTD, EOS, PG Protocol, GRIF and RWX, with media support from Feixiaohao.ai, ME, ChainCatcher, Odaily, Foresight News, PANews, MarsBit, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and other leading domestic and international media platforms. The event brought together distinguished guests from public affairs, finance, real-world industries, technology and Web3 to explore new opportunities in Consumer RWA, digital assets, AI and Web3 integration.

Under the theme "Connecting Global Consumption and Renewing the Value Ecosystem", the summit focused on "RWA Powers the Next Wave of Real-World Consumption", exploring the digital transformation of global consumer industries, innovative applications of real-world assets, brand value circulation, AI-driven industrial upgrading and Web3 infrastructure development. More than a single project showcase, the summit served as an industry-level platform for the global Consumer RWA ecosystem, connecting industrial resources, technology platforms, consumer brands, investment institutions, media organizations and Web3 partners to support the transition of Consumer RWA from concept discussion to real-world implementation.

During the opening session, distinguished guests delivered remarks and shared their views on the global digital economy, Hong Kong's international advantages, consumer industry transformation and the development of the RWA ecosystem. Participants noted that RWA is becoming an important bridge between the real economy and the digital economy, while Consumer RWA, with its strong connection to real consumption scenarios, brand rights and user demand, has broad potential for practical industry adoption.

One of the key highlights of the summit was the official launch of Health Token. Built around the healthcare and consumer ecosystem, Health Token explores new ways to connect quality healthcare resources, consumer rights and digital services, offering a new direction for the digital transformation and value circulation of the healthcare industry. The launch also marked another important step in the application of Consumer RWA within health-related consumption scenarios.

The summit also featured the establishment and certificate presentation ceremony of the GLOBAL CONSUMER RWA SUMMIT 2026 Presidium. Representatives from public affairs, financial investment, Web3 technology, real-world industries, international business and consumer brands joined the ceremony on stage, marking a new stage of structured, organized and international collaboration for the global Consumer RWA ecosystem. The Presidium will focus on compliance research, industry standards, real-world implementation, international cooperation, brand globalization and project incubation, helping the Consumer RWA industry build a more open, practical and sustainable collaboration mechanism.

The summit also presented the Consumer RWA Alliance and its industry collaboration mechanism. Jointly promoted by RWA.LTD, multiple industry organizations, technology platforms and international ecosystem partners, the mechanism aims to connect global consumer brands, real-world enterprises, technology platforms, investment institutions, cross-border industrial resources and media partners. It is designed to help projects with real consumption scenarios complete digital transformation, rights design, brand growth and global market connection. The collaboration will further promote Consumer RWA from individual projects to broader industry coordination, providing real-world enterprises with new pathways for asset circulation, user engagement and brand value release.

During the summit, the concept of a Consumer RWA Sandbox was also introduced. Based on the principles of "compliance first, scenario-based validation, redeemable rights and controllable risks," the sandbox aims to provide a pilot environment for healthcare consumption, brand membership rights, IP assets, physical goods, cross-border consumer services, supply chain assets and other real consumption scenarios. Through the sandbox mechanism, project owners can test product structures, redemption processes, compliance frameworks, user experience, technical integration and business models before broader market deployment, reducing innovation risks and improving implementation efficiency.

RWA.LTD stated that the development of Consumer RWA should not remain at the level of conceptual packaging. Instead, it should be built on real consumer demand, verifiable assets, redeemable rights and compliant operations. Going forward, RWA.LTD will work with Presidium members, co-hosts, industry partners, technology service providers and global ecosystem resources to bring more projects with real business scenarios and sustainable value into the sandbox, gradually building a replicable, scalable and international development path for Consumer RWA.

In addition, the summit featured a book launch ceremony for "RWA: Reconstructing Financial Business Models", co-authored by Dou Jun, Secretary General of the Hong Kong RWA Global Industry Alliance. The book explores the industrial logic, business models and practical pathways of RWA, providing industry participants with further theoretical and case-based references.

Tony Fu, Founder and CEO of RWA.LTD, delivered a keynote speech titled "Compliance Process for Consumer RWA". In his presentation, he explained the core logic of Consumer RWA from the perspectives of product design, compliance framework, rights circulation, real-world implementation and ecosystem collaboration. He noted that Consumer RWA is not simply about putting assets on-chain. Rather, it should be built on real consumer demand and redeemable rights, forming a sustainable, verifiable and implementable value loop. Only by combining compliance with real industry scenarios can Consumer RWA truly serve the real economy and create long-term value for brands, users and ecosystem partners.

The summit also featured multiple keynote sessions, panel discussions and project roadshows covering topics such as verifiable on-chain economies in the AI era, the full lifecycle of RWA implementation, Web3 communities and DApps empowering RWA ecosystems, AI + RWA digital financial services, global payments, IP and AI entertainment ecosystems, new energy, cultural asset trading and Web3 commerce networks.

During the project showcase and roadshow sessions, the summit presented a wide range of representative projects related to Consumer RWA, AI, Web3, payments, IP, green energy and the digital transformation of real-world industries, including GRIF, GWA Web4.0, Ave.ai, DeBox, EOS, Zypher DAO, FizzDragon, Gat Pay, Fufuture, exSat, Thailand New Energy Vehicle Project, HGDAO & YH, Octopus Paul, Tianfu Tianmeishi, Hubei Senpin Youxuan, Tianyuan Group, Phenix, VITAL-X and KTX. These projects demonstrated the application potential of Consumer RWA across on-chain trading, Web3 communities, AI film, global payments, real-world consumption, IP assets, cultural assets, new energy and Web3 commerce ecosystems.

During the panel sessions, guests discussed topics including "Development and Implementation of the Consumer RWA Sector" and "Consumption as Capital: Connecting Industry Liquidity Through Blockchain." The discussions explored how RWA can help real-world enterprises improve asset efficiency, expand growth channels and build new models of industry collaboration from the perspectives of enterprise pain points, brand globalization, inventory circulation, cross-border resource allocation, on-chain tools and ecosystem development.

During the summit, several partnership signing ceremonies were held, covering cooperation between RWA infrastructure partners and the Singapore RWA Incubation Fund, strategic cooperation between EOS and a Singapore RWA company, collaboration among Korean enterprises, GRIF and RWA infrastructure partners, as well as a three-party partnership among the Singapore RWA Incubation Fund, VITAL-X and RWA.LTD. These partnerships are expected to further promote resource integration across different regions, industries and technology ecosystems, supporting the real-world implementation of Consumer RWA in Asia and global markets.

The successful hosting of GLOBAL CONSUMER RWA SUMMIT 2026 provided a high-quality platform for the global Consumer RWA industry and further brought together forces from Web3, AI, real-world industries, fintech, media and international organizations. With the continued development of the Presidium mechanism, the sandbox mechanism, the Consumer RWA Alliance collaboration mechanism and multiple industry partnerships, Consumer RWA is expected to become an important new infrastructure connecting real-world consumption, brand value and the digital economy.

SOURCE RWA.LTD