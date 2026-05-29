RWA.LTD Secures Strategic Investment from Luda (NYSE: LUD), Building Asia's Consumer Token Ecosystem

HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWA.LTD has secured a strategic investment from Luda Technology Group Limited (NYSE: LUD) on May 28, 2026. This transaction is regarded as the first formal recognition of a traditional trade industry capital for the consumer token infrastructure sector.

Capital Backing RWA.LTD to Capture the Consumer Token Market

Image source: The Signing Ceremony at Luda’s HK Office Image source: Yahoo Finance (May 28, 2026), Luda Technology Group (NYSE: LUD) Image Source: Luda Form 6-K filed with the SEC

While most RWA projects remain focused on the tokenization of financial assets, RWA.LTD has moved early to capture the emerging consumer tokenization market. Consumer tokens are not securities, payment, or governance tokens. Instead, they are digital certificates representing specific consumer rights and interests tied to goods or services. As the world's first trading platform dedicated to consumer tokens, RWA.LTD is rapidly positioning itself at the forefront of this sector through its differentiated market focus and infrastructure-driven strategy.

Traditional Web2 asset-heavy enterprises have historically approached Web3 investments with caution. However, RWA.LTD's consumer token model deeply integrates To-C consumer models, To-B supply chain operations, and tokenization, creating tangible synergies with real-world commercial activities, and bridging the gaps between Web2 and Web3.

As a long-established international steel trading enterprise, Luda operates across Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, serving clients in industries including chemicals, manufacturing, and shipping. According to Luda, RWA.LTD provides comprehensive blockchain industry consulting, development and maintenance services. With extensive early-stage experiences in blockchain-enabled industries, we are a pioneer specializing in the tokenization of real world assets.

Mr. Ma Biu, the CEO of Luda, commented: "We believe the rapid expansion of the blockchain industry presents compelling opportunities for long-term value creation. Beyond the financial merits of this investment, we will evaluate the potential to integrate blockchain technology into our trading platform, enabling greater speed, cost efficiency, and operational effectiveness. Ultimately, this will allow us to deliver enhanced value to our customers and stakeholders worldwide."

RWA.LTD Accelerates Expansion of Asia's Consumer Token Ecosystem

RWA.LTD launched its beta version in September 2025 and officially went live in March 2026. Since then, the platform has already supported multiple consumer token projects, including TOP100 Utility Token (media services), Genius Coffee Token (on-demand roasted coffee products), and DIMD Token (jewelry products). Meanwhile, within just half a month of launch, the consumer ecosystem of its platform token, RWA Coin — Winpoint Mall — has already expanded to more than 80 brands, continuing to grow exponentially.

On the issuance-chain ecosystem side, RWA.LTD has recently integrated with Pharos, a leading institutional-grade public blockchain in Asia, to provide issuers and platform consumers with lower-cost and more efficient on-chain interactions. Issuers may choose Pharos or other EVM-compatible chains as the issuance chain based on their operational needs.

In addition to Luda, investors planning to participate in the current financing round include a U.S.-based VC firm, a Japan-based VC firm, and Hong Kong family offices. Market observers believe this reflects growing interest in the consumer token sector from institutional investors, industrial capital, and Web3-native funds alike.

According to Mr. Rao Tony Fu, the CEO of RWA.LTD, the market is now entering a "golden era" for consumer RWA development, with Hong Kong emerging as a "golden place."

"On one side, Hong Kong is deeply connected to Asia's massive manufacturing systems, supply chain networks, and abundant consumer ecosystems. On the other side, it also serves as a gateway to international legal systems, global capital markets, and cross-border commercial resources. This uniquely positions Hong Kong to become a global hub for consumer tokens and chain-commerce models," he said.

He further noted the cost and efficiency advantages of consumer tokens. They are not regulated as securities or other financial products in Hong Kong. Moreover, they do not fall within the definition of "Virtual Asset" under Section 53ZRA of Hong Kong's Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO), as they are neither payment tokens nor governance tokens.

As a result, platforms are able to more fully leverage blockchain technology in areas such as circulation, settlement, user operations, and global coordination, while enabling large-scale commercial adoption with lower operational costs and greater efficiency.

Tony also highlighted the support provided by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) Investment Clinic, stating that HKSTP has not only connected the team with investment institutions, industry resources, and innovation ecosystems, but has also helped refine the company's business model, capital strategy, and international growth direction.

As the global RWA market continues to mature in terms of public awareness, infrastructure, and applications, consumer tokens are increasingly emerging as one of the blockchain industry's most closely watched next-generation sectors.

For RWA.LTD, however, it believes its long-term value extends far beyond simple tokenization. Instead, its mission is to use blockchain technology to restructure the flow of capital, inventory, and commercial interactions throughout the lifecycle of consumer goods — from production and circulation to sales — ultimately building a comprehensive on-chain consumer infrastructure for the real economy.

SOURCE RWA.LTD