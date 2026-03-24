Global Technology Leaders to Convene at ATxEnterprise 2026 to Address the Future of Digital Infrastructure, AI, and Cyber Trust

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATxEnterprise — part of the wider Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) platform jointly organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Festivals — will return from 20–22 May 2026, bringing together global technology leaders, policymakers and enterprise innovators to examine how artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity are shaping Asia's digital economy. The previous edition drew more than 22,000 attendees from 110 countries and regions, a 5% increase in international presence. This underscores the event's growing role as a convening platform for global technology dialogue and enterprise collaboration.

Speakers from the United Nations, Crunchbase, DHL, Microsoft and more will explore the technologies shaping ASEAN’s digital economy

"Asia stands at a pivotal moment where digital transformation has moved beyond experimentation to responsible deployment at scale. The ATx ecosystem brings together a comprehensive spectrum of stakeholders to discuss critical issues that will shape our digital future. Through these complementary conversations at ATxSummit and ATxEnterprise, we hope to contribute to the policies, partnerships and innovations that will help build a more inclusive and resilient digital economy," said Ms Yvonne Lim, Cluster Director (Asia Tech x Programme Office and Digital Industry Singapore), IMDA.

Taking place at Singapore EXPO, ATxEnterprise will convene industry leaders across anchor platforms including BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia, TechXLR8, Tech Leaders Forum, and The AI Summit Singapore. The event typically features more than 700 exhibitors, 450 speakers and over 100 hours of conference content spanning AI, connectivity, cybersecurity and enterprise technology.

Some of the key speakers include:

Jeanie Fang, Director of Data & AI Management, Crunchbase

Lambert Hogenhout, Chief Data & AI, United Nations

Prerit Mishra, Head of Data & AI, Asia Pacific, DHL

Akshay Seth, Data & AI Lead, ComfortDelgro

Luping Xu, Vice President, Data Science Lead, OCBC

Brijesh Pandya, Director, Artificial Intelligence, Keppel Ltd .

. Stephen Bennett, Group CISO, Domino's Pizza

Rajath Ramesh, Group Director of Product and Platform Engineering, Carousell

Aaron Wong, CEO, Paypal Singapore

Puneet Ghanshani, Chief Architect, Microsoft

Derrick Heng, Chief Commercial Officer, International Digital Services, Singtel

Together with policymakers, industry leaders and technology innovators from across the region, these speakers will address increasingly complex questions around infrastructure investment, digital trust, cross-border connectivity and responsible AI deployment.

These conversations also come as Singapore accelerates its national push to harness AI as a strategic advantage. In the recent Singapore Budget 2026 announcement, the government introduced new AI missions targeting sectors such as advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare, alongside the formation of a National AI Council to guide the country's AI strategy. The initiatives aim to drive enterprise adoption of AI and strengthen Singapore's position as a trusted hub for responsible and scalable AI deployment.

Conversations Shaping Asia's Digital Future

Across the event, discussions will explore the forces reshaping enterprise technology and digital development, such as:

Infrastructure Powering ASEAN Growth: Digital infrastructure — including cloud platforms, data centres and digital networks — is becoming a core driver of national competitiveness across Southeast Asia. As demand for digital services grows, governments and enterprises are investing in scalable infrastructure to support economic growth and innovation. Cyber Trust as Economic Stability: As economies become increasingly digital, trust in online systems has become essential for business continuity and public confidence. Conversations will explore how organisations are strengthening cybersecurity governance, improving resilience and embedding trust into digital ecosystems. Connectivity Beyond Borders: Enterprises are operating across more distributed environments, driving demand for hybrid connectivity models combining 5G, satellite and terrestrial networks. Industry leaders will discuss how next-generation connectivity is enabling cross-border digital services and strengthening network resilience. Responsible AI at Enterprise Scale: Across ASEAN, AI adoption is shifting from pilot experimentation to operational deployment. Speakers will examine how enterprises can deploy AI responsibly, balancing innovation with governance, transparency and regulatory alignment. Innovation Where Risk Meets Responsibility: Technology adoption is accelerating across regulated and high-impact sectors such as finance, healthcare and critical infrastructure. Discussions will explore how organisations are balancing innovation with regulatory oversight, safety considerations and long-term societal impact.

Advancing the Next Phase of Enterprise AI through the AI Summit Singapore

A central highlight of this year's programme will be The AI Summit Singapore, where global technology leaders will examine how artificial intelligence is moving from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment. Conversations will explore how organisations are embedding AI into real-world operations while addressing growing expectations around transparency, accountability and resilience.

As organisations increasingly integrate AI into critical systems and business operations, discussions will also focus on how companies can scale AI responsibly while strengthening governance, infrastructure readiness and workforce capabilities. This aligns well with Singapore's ambition to harness AI as a strategic advantage, as mentioned in the recent budget announcement.

"AI is quickly becoming the foundational infrastructure for modern enterprises," said Joyce Wang, Event Director for ATxSG (Asia Tech x Singapore) at Informa. "As adoption accelerates across sectors, the conversation must evolve beyond experimentation to focus on governance, implementation and long-term impact. The AI Summit Singapore provides that platform for leaders to exchange practical insights on how to scale AI responsibly while ensuring it delivers meaningful value for businesses and society."

With enterprises across ASEAN entering a new phase of digital transformation, ATxE 2026 aims to foster dialogue between policymakers, innovators and industry leaders working to build resilient digital infrastructure, trusted digital systems and responsible AI ecosystems across the region.

Registration for ATxEnterprise 2026 is now open. To explore the programme, speaker line-up and event agenda, visit: https://asiatechxsg.com/registration and explore the event agenda at https://asiatechxsg.com/atxenterprise.

About Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG)

ATxSG 2026 is Asia's leading technology event jointly organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Festivals, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The event consists of three main segments, ATxSummit, ATxEnterprise and ATxInspire.

About Informa Festivals

Informa Festivals produces some of the world's most influential technology gatherings, including London Tech Week, Africa Tech Festival and Asia Tech x Singapore. These events bring together global leaders across enterprise, government, start-ups and investment to explore the technologies shaping the future of the digital economy. Informa Festivals is part of Informa PLC, a leading international B2B Live Events, B2B Digital Services and Academic Markets Group.

For more information, please visit: https://www.informa.com/divisions/informa-festivals/

About the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore's Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis.

For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA on LinkedIn (IMDAsg), Facebook (IMDAsg) and Instagram (@imdasg).

Appendix A: Speakers

Below is a list of some of the confirmed speakers for the event. The full list can be found online at asiatechxsg.com/speakers.

Sean Seah, Senior Vice President Strategy, Technology and Innovation, Langham Hospitality Group

Hazremi Hamid, Senior Officer, Digital Economy (AI Governance), The ASEAN Secretariat

Abhishek Jha, CISO, Tata Technologies

Fahad Khan, CISO, Apollo Hospitals

Jamie Khoo, CEO, DayOne Data Centres

Dr Pauline Erica Tay, Director, National Health Innovation Centre Singapore (NHIC)

John Rocela, CTO, Osome

Kate Hancock, Founder, Global AI Council

John Ang, CTO, Etonhouse

Dinesh Joshi, CTO, NDTV

SOURCE Informa Festivals