Global X China Life Franklin HK-US Equity Select ETF（3428）Listed on HKEX

Cross–Market ETF Focusing on Hong Kong High–Dividend Stocks and U.S. Leading Growth Companies

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global X China Life Franklin Hong Kong–U.S. Equity Select ETF (the "Fund") (stock codes: 3428 HKD / 83428 RMB / 9428 USD) was officially listed on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX).

The Fund tracks the CSI Select Market Moderate Index, which adopts a dual–engine strategy comprising 65% Hong Kong high–dividend assets and 35% U.S. leading growth companies. The index selects 45 securities from dividend–paying Hong Kong-listed companies eligible for the Southbound Stock Connect and leading non–financial U.S. firms, enabling investors to gain exposure to both Hong Kong SAR and U.S. equity markets through a single product.[1] The Fund is traded in HKD (3428), RMB (83428), and USD (9428) counters.

The listing ceremony was held today at HKEX. Guests in attendance included Ms. Judy Zhu, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited; Mr. Yan Ligang, President of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited; Ms. Kang Le, Vice President of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited; as well as representatives from the Securities and Futures Commission and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with a number of guests from the financial industry, who gathered to witness this important milestone.

A New Milestone in Cross–Market ETF Collaboration

Amid growing global demand for cross–market allocation tools that balance income stability and growth potential, Hong Kong equities offer a broad selection of high–dividend, cash–flow–stable blue–chip companies, while the U.S. market continues to demonstrate strong innovation momentum in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Together, these markets form a comprehensive allocation framework spanning stable income to growth optionality.

This product combines Mirae Asset's extensive experience in ETF product development and operations with China Life Franklin's investment expertise across Mainland China and global markets, offering Hong Kong investors a cross–market allocation tool that integrates local insights with an international perspective.

Ms. Judy Zhu, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, said: "The launch of this ETF is intended to address investors' allocation needs for both capital appreciation and long–term growth. Through a rules–based combination of 65% Hong Kong high–dividend stocks and 35% U.S. Leading Growth Company, we aim to provide investors with a transparent, efficient, and replicable cross–market allocation solution."[2]

Mr. Yan Ligang, President of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited, commented: "We are very pleased to collaborate with Mirae Asset on the launch of this innovative product. Leveraging our deep understanding of the China market and our global investment perspective, this ETF enables investors to capture both the income advantages of Hong Kong high–dividend stocks and the growth potential of leading U.S. leading growth companies, achieving a truly balanced cross–market allocation."

Hong Kong Income and U.S. Growth — Achieved in a Single Step

The Hong Kong equity component of the Global X China Life Franklin Hong Kong–U.S. Equity Select ETF (3428 HKD / 83428 RMB / 9428 USD) focuses on high–dividend companies within the Hong Kong Stock Connect universe, spanning sectors such as banking, energy, and telecommunications, providing relatively stable cash flow. The U.S. equity component concentrates on global leaders in AI and technology, capturing long–term innovation–driven growth opportunities.[2]

As of 27 February 2026, the index recorded a dividend yield of 3.98%, and the 3-year annualized volatility was only 13.8%, offering both attractive valuation and income potential. Back–tested data show that from 2019 to 2025, the index achieved a cumulative total return of 151.67% and an annualized total return of approximately 14.24%, outperforming pure Hong Kong SAR or U.S. markets on a risk–adjusted basis and demonstrating strong defensive characteristics during multiple market downturns.[3]

The index undergoes quarterly mandatory rebalancing and applies a 10% single–security weight cap, using a rules–based mechanism to dynamically adjust holdings and mitigate concentration risk.[3]

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments ("Mirae Asset") manages assets with a total value exceeding USD 353 billion. The firm offers a broad range of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange–traded funds (ETFs), and alternative investment solutions. Mirae Asset operates 25 offices worldwide and employs more than 1,000 professionals, including 270 investment specialists.[4]

Mirae Asset's global ETF platform comprises more than 715 ETFs, providing investors with high–quality, cost–effective investment solutions designed to capture emerging global investment themes and disruptive technologies. The firm manages approximately USD 209 billion in ETF assets, with ETFs listed across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Europe, and the United States.[4]

About Global X ETFs

Founded in 2008, Global X ETFs has, for more than a decade, been committed to providing investors with innovative and thoughtful investment solutions. The firm offers a lineup of 459 ETF strategies, with assets under management exceeding USD 13.8 billion. [4]

Global X is widely recognized for its thematic growth, income, and international market ETFs and is a member of the Mirae Asset Financial Group. [4]

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Website: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong Website: https://www.globalxetfs.com.hk/

Investors should not base on investment decisions on this material alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including the product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission. Investors should note:

The investment objective of Global X China Life Franklin HK-US Equity Select ETF (the "Fund") is to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the CSI Select Market Moderate Index.

The Fund is exposed to concentration risk by tracking a specific region or country.

Underlying investments of the Fund may be denominated in currencies other than the base currency of the Fund. Investors are exposed to foreign exchange risk.

The Index constituents may be concentrated in a specific industry or sector, which may potentially more volatile than a fund with a diversified portfolio.

The Fund may invest in small and/or mid-sized companies, which may have lower liquidity and their prices are more volatile to adverse economic developments.

The Manager has delegated the investment discretion in respect of the Fund to the Sub Investment Manager. Any disruption in the communication with or assistance from the Sub-Investment Manager or a loss of service of the Sub-Investment Manager or any of its key personnel may adversely affect the operations of the Fund.

The trading price of the Fund's unit on the SEHK is driven by secondary market trading factors, which may lead to a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's net asset value.

The Fund's synthetic replication strategy may invest up to 50% of its net asset value in financial derivative instruments ("FDIs"), which may expose the Fund to counterparty/credit risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, volatility risk and over-the-counter transaction risk. The Fund may suffer losses from its usage of FDIs.

The Manager may at its discretion pay dividends out of the capital of the Fund. Distributions paid out of capital, represent a return of an investor's original investment or its gains and may potentially reduce the Fund's Net Asset Value per Share as well as the capital available for future investment.

Copyright © 2026 Mirae Asset Global Investments. All rights reserved.

[1] China Securities Index, 30 March 2026 [2] Mirae Asset, 30 March 2026 [3] China Securities Index, 27 February 2026 [4] Mirae Asset, as of 31 December 2025

SOURCE Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited