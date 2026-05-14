First of Its Kind in Hong Kong! Global X Gold Covered Call Active ETF (3533/41533)

Capturing a New Gold Era by Transforming Market Volatility into Potential Option Premium Income

HONG KONG, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mirae Asset (Hong Kong)"), through its Global X ETFs brand, is pleased to announce the launch of the Global X Gold Covered Call Active ETF (the "Fund", Stock Codes: 3533/41533).

As Hong Kong continues to develop into an international gold trading hub and global demand for gold as a safe-haven asset remains strong, gold is entering a new phase of structural growth. The Fund is a synthetic strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF) that, through total return swaps, invests in gold futures and/or ETFs tracking gold prices, combined with a covered call strategy to generate option premium income. It offers investors an innovative solution to enhance income potential beyond traditional physical gold allocation.

Key Features

First of its kind in Hong Kong [1] – the first ETF to implement a gold covered call strategy, providing a new tool for gold allocation

– the first ETF to implement a gold covered call strategy, providing a new tool for gold allocation Target monthly distributions [2] – aims to generate potential income through covered call strategies, providing a source of regular cash flow (distributions are not guaranteed and may be paid out of capital)

– aims to generate potential income through covered call strategies, providing a source of regular cash flow (distributions are not guaranteed and may be paid out of capital) Competitive fee structure – a single management fee of 0.75%[3] per annum, among the lowest in its category

The Global X Gold Covered Call Active ETF was listed today on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) with an initial listing price of USD 10 per unit, and a board lot size of 50 units.

Ms. Judy Chu, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong), said:

"Amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, rising geopolitical risks, and increased market volatility, gold continues to demonstrate its long-term strategic value. At the same time, investor demand for gold-related instruments is evolving from pure price exposure to income generation and volatility management. The launch of the Global X Gold Covered Call Active ETF is a direct response to this trend, offering a more flexible tool for gold allocation."

Covered Call Strategy Characteristics

Favorable in volatile markets – option premiums typically rise during periods of higher market volatility, supporting potential income generation

– option premiums typically rise during periods of higher market volatility, supporting potential income generation Downside cushioning – premium income may partially offset declines in underlying gold prices

– premium income may partially offset declines in underlying gold prices Limited upside potential – selling call options may cap upside gains, while retaining the benefit of premium income

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments ("Mirae Asset") manages assets exceeding USD 377 billion. The firm offers a wide range of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and alternative investments. Mirae Asset operates 25 offices worldwide and employs over 1,000 professionals, including more than 260 investment specialists.[4]

Mirae Asset's global ETF platform comprises over 738 ETFs, providing high-quality, cost-efficient investment solutions designed to capture emerging global investment themes and disruptive technologies. The firm manages approximately USD 234 billion in ETF assets, with listings across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Europe, and the United States.[4]

About Global X ETFs

Founded in 2008, Global X ETFs has been committed to providing innovative and intelligent investment solutions for over a decade. The firm offers 475 ETF strategies, with assets under management exceeding USD 155 billion. Global X is widely recognized for its thematic growth, income, and international market ETFs and is a member of the Mirae Asset Financial Group.[4]

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Website: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong Website: https://www.globalxetfs.com.hk/

[1] Source: Mirae Asset (Hong Kong), 15 May 2026. [2] Distributions and option premium income are not guaranteed, and such distributions or income do not represent a positive return. Investors should not make investment decisions solely based on the above information. Investors should refer to the Fund's offering documents (including the Product Key Facts Statement) for further details, including risk factors. Investment involves risks, and past performance is not indicative of future performance. [3] As the Fund is newly established, this figure is an estimate and represents the cumulative ongoing charges over a 12–month period, expressed as a percentage of the estimated average net asset value of the listed class of shares during the same period. This figure may differ from the actual charges incurred during the Fund's operation and may vary from year to year. Please note that the ongoing charges figure does not include costs associated with financial derivative instruments (including swaps) entered into by the Fund. As the Fund adopts a single management fee structure, the estimated ongoing charges will be equal to the management fee, capped at 0.75% of the average net asset value of the Fund's listed class of shares. Any ongoing charges exceeding this cap will be borne by the Manager and will not be charged to the Fund. For further details, please refer to the Product Key Facts Statement and the Fund Prospectus. [4] Mirae Asset, as of 31 March 2026

SOURCE Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited